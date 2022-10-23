ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Simona’s integrity is faultless’: former coach throws support behind Halep

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6QlA_0ijzs4Sc00
Simona Halep talks with her former coach Darren Cahill during a match in 2020. Halep has tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat.

Darren Cahill, the Australian coach who steered Simona Halep to grand slam glory, says there is no way his former charge knowingly took banned drugs.

As tennis luminaries have come out in force to throw their weight behind the popular Halep’s fight to clear her name, Cahill has led an impassioned defence, insisting her “integrity is faultless” and concluding, “I stand with Simo”.

The 31-year-old tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the US Open, in what is the most high profile doping case in women’s tennis since Maria Sharapova’s failed test for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

The two-time grand slam champion vowed to clear her name, branding the news as “the biggest shock of my life”.

And Cahill, who guided Halep to world No 1 in 2017 and to her 2018 French Open triumph in a six-year alliance, wrote in a long Instagram post on Sunday: “Firstly, and most importantly, there is NO chance Simona knowingly or purposely took any substance on the banned list. None. Zero.

“Simona wore out the words ‘please double check this, triple check this to make sure it’s legal, safe and permitted. If you are not sure, I’m not taking it’.

“We both believe in the ITIA testing program and would often discuss the number of times she was tested, both at tournaments and randomly.

“She did it without complaint, with the reassurance of knowing other athletes were being tested just as frequently. Competing against clean athletes was important to her.

Quick Guide

What is Roxadustat?

Show

“Simona’s integrity is faultless, she respects her peers, she loves the game and she always has her feet firmly planted on the ground as a humble, approachable champion.

“I believe in her. I always have and can honestly say never more than right now on this particular issue. I stand with Simo.”

Halep’s partnership with Cahill ended last year and she’s been working with another star coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who also offered his support, saying: “I support you 100% in this fight Simona. All the way through.”

Fellow Romanian Billie Jean King Cup players have jumped to her defence while Halep’s former husband Toni Iuruc said in an interview: “I swear to you that this girl, my ex-wife, is obsessed with one thing – honour.

“You can take anything from Simona, if you took away her honour, her fairness, you kill her. She is no longer human. Simona would not have done such a thing even if you had cut off her hand to stop playing tennis.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
tennisuptodate.com

"In almost 30 years of working with athletes, I've never faced a situation like this" - Patrick Mouratoglou breaks silence on Simona Halep's doping scandal

Patrick Mouratoglou has broken his silence over Simona Halep's doping scandal, clarifying how he is handling the situation. Mouratoglou, who is Halep's coach, stated that he and his team are still in shock after Halep tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he has never faced such a situation in his career.
The Guardian

Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand?

It was date night in the upmarket, ever-fashionable Ivy restaurant, and it was all going so well. The lights were dimmed and we had shared some champagne and zucchini fritti, but the frivolity soon dissipated when the dessert menu arrived. Listed on the pages of puddings before me was a “Plantation” rum-soaked sponge with chantilly cream and raspberries. “Plantation” rum. Hmm (rather than “Mmm”). My dad is Jamaican. My ancestors were slaves. Here I was, the only person of colour in the restaurant, choking on the P-word.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Guardian

Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early-morning arrest

Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault after an altercation in Walthamstow, north-east London on Saturday. The rapper, BBC Radio 1Xtra host and 2021 Dancing on Ice contestant, real name Melesha O’Garro, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after being arrested by police around 5am on Saturday morning. As Sky reports, another woman, 28, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two women, both 27, were taken to hospital after the incident and have since been discharged. Both Lady Leshurr and the 28-year-old are due to appear at Thames magistrates court.
The Guardian

Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out

A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
The Guardian

Barbra Streisand: ‘It’s the funniest thing to me that people still can’t get my name right’

On the night of 9 September 1960, an 18-year-old Barbra Streisand made her way through Greenwich Village to a tiny club called the Bon Soir to perform the first paid solo show of her career. “I remember walking to the club wearing an antique vest from the thrift shop and antique shoes from the 1920s that I still have in my closet today,” she recalled to the Guardian earlier this month. “On the way, I remember thinking, ‘this could be the beginning of a big change in my life.’”
The Guardian

Sacheen Littlefeather obituary

The Academy Awards ceremony has always tried to avoid controversy, but on 27 March 1973, during the first Oscars show broadcast by satellite around the world, Sacheen Littlefeather came to the dais to receive the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando. Littlefeather raised a hand to decline the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

486K+
Followers
110K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy