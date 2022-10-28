Early Voting Begins Tomorrow! 10/24/2022 – 10/28/2022 Early Voting - 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
10/29/2022 Early Voting - 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
10/30/2022 Early Voting - 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
10/31/2022 - 11/4/2022 Early Voting - 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Early Voting Polling Locations:
Galveston County Justice Center 600 59th Street 1st Floor Break Room Galveston, TX 77551
High Island 2116 6th St. High Island, TX 77626
Joe Faggard Community Ctr. 1750 Highway 87 Crystal Beach, TX 77650
Moody Church 2803 53rd St. Rm. 116 Galveston, TX 77551
Seaside Church 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Rd. Jamaica Beach, TX 77554
La Marque Community Room 1109 B Bayou Rd. La Marque, TX 77568
Carver Park Comm. Ctr. 6415 Park Ave. Thomas Carter Rm. Texas City, TX 77591
West County Bldg. 11730 Highway 6 Court Room Santa Fe, TX 77510
GISD Administration 3904 Ave. T Galveston, TX 77550
Galveston County Courthouse 722 Moody St. 2nd Floor hall Galveston, TX 77550
MUD 12 Building 2929 Highway 6 Ste. 300 Bayou Vista, TX 77563
La Marque Fire 5715 Texas Ave. La Marque, TX 77568
Greater St. Matthews 6333 Highway 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563
Nessler Center 2010 5th Ave. N. Surf Room Texas City, TX 77590
Santa Fe Museum 13304 Highway 6 Santa Fe, TX 77510
Dickinson City Hall 4403 Highway 3 Dickinson, TX 77539
Dickinson Community Ctr. 2714 Highway 3 Dickinson, TX 77539
Bacliff Fire Dept. 600 Grand St. Bacliff, TX 77518
Kemah Community Ctr. 800 Harris Kemah, TX 77565
League City Rec Center 400 W. Walker League City, TX 77573
Hometown Hero’s Park 1001 E. League City Pkwy. Hall League City, TX 77573
League City EMS 260 FM 270 League City, TX 77573
Public Works 1701 W. League City Parkway League City, TX 77573
Fire Station #4 175 Bay Area Blvd. League City, TX 77573
Friendswood Chamber 1100 S. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood, TX 77546
Jeth Jones for 122nd District Court Judge
jethjones.com
Jeth@JethJones.com
“I’m running for district court judge because Galveston County deserves conservative judicial leadership. I’d be honored to earn your vote!”
Pol. Adv. Pd. for by Jeth Jones for 122nd District Court Judge
