Early Voting Begins Tomorrow! 10/24/2022 – 10/28/2022 Early Voting - 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Early Voting Begins Tomorrow! 10/24/2022 – 10/28/2022 Early Voting - 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
10/29/2022 Early Voting - 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
10/30/2022 Early Voting - 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
10/31/2022 - 11/4/2022 Early Voting - 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Early Voting Polling Locations:
Galveston County Justice Center 600 59th Street 1st Floor Break Room Galveston, TX 77551


High Island 2116 6th St. High Island, TX 77626


Joe Faggard Community Ctr. 1750 Highway 87 Crystal Beach, TX 77650


Moody Church 2803 53rd St. Rm. 116 Galveston, TX 77551


Seaside Church 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Rd. Jamaica Beach, TX 77554


La Marque Community Room 1109 B Bayou Rd. La Marque, TX 77568


Carver Park Comm. Ctr. 6415 Park Ave. Thomas Carter Rm. Texas City, TX 77591


West County Bldg. 11730 Highway 6 Court Room Santa Fe, TX 77510


GISD Administration 3904 Ave. T Galveston, TX 77550


Galveston County Courthouse 722 Moody St. 2nd Floor hall Galveston, TX 77550


MUD 12 Building 2929 Highway 6 Ste. 300 Bayou Vista, TX 77563


La Marque Fire 5715 Texas Ave. La Marque, TX 77568


Greater St. Matthews 6333 Highway 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563


Nessler Center 2010 5th Ave. N. Surf Room Texas City, TX 77590


Santa Fe Museum 13304 Highway 6 Santa Fe, TX 77510


Dickinson City Hall 4403 Highway 3 Dickinson, TX 77539


Dickinson Community Ctr. 2714 Highway 3 Dickinson, TX 77539


Bacliff Fire Dept. 600 Grand St. Bacliff, TX 77518


Kemah Community Ctr. 800 Harris Kemah, TX 77565


League City Rec Center 400 W. Walker League City, TX 77573


Hometown Hero’s Park 1001 E. League City Pkwy. Hall League City, TX 77573


League City EMS 260 FM 270 League City, TX 77573


Public Works 1701 W. League City Parkway League City, TX 77573


Fire Station #4 175 Bay Area Blvd. League City, TX 77573


Friendswood Chamber 1100 S. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood, TX 77546

Jeth Jones for 122nd District Court Judge

“I’m running for district court judge because Galveston County deserves conservative judicial leadership. I’d be honored to earn your vote!”

Pol. Adv. Pd. for by Jeth Jones for 122nd District Court Judge

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

