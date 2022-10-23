ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch 2022 MLS Conference Finals: Start Times, Odds, More

How to watch 2022 MLS Conference Finals: Start times, odds, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs reach a conclusion, four teams remain in the hunt for the trophy: the Philadelphia Union, defending champions NYCFC, LAFC and Austin FC. The Eastern Conference Final will...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Connecticut

Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series

Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Connecticut

ESPN Sells X Games to Group Managed by Phoenix Suns Minority Owner

ESPN sold its majority stake of the iconic X and Winter X Games to MSP Sports Capital on Wednesday. The private equity firm – which also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams – is run by Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi. Najafi rose to prominence last month when he publicly called for Robert Sarver’s removal as majority owner of the NBA franchise.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Daily Advance

College GameDay in for an experience

Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy