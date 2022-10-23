Read full article on original website
Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
‘It’s highly unlikely’: Lewis Hamilton makes admission after United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is “highly unlikely” he will maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – and fears he has “a steep hill to climb” to stop Max Verstappen from dominating Formula One.Hamilton finished second for the third time this year when Verstappen denied him victory with just six laps remaining of a thrilling United StatesGrand Prix.Moments after stepping out of his Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said his narrow defeat to Verstappen filled him with hope that he will be a winner again.But Hamilton also conceded that the race...
racer.com
Alonso loses USGP points finish after Haas protest
Fernando Alonso was handed a heavy time penalty following a Haas protest into the state of his Alpine during the United States Grand Prix. Haas lodged protests against both Alpine and Red Bull for Alonso and Sergio Perez respectively as both cars carried damage at various points of the race that saw debris fall off on the long straight before Turn 12. Perez’s damage was sustained in opening-lap contact with Valtteri Bottas and led to his front wing endplate flapping for five laps until it flew off when he was overtaking Lance Stroll.
Lewis Hamilton outlines ambitious plans for after F1 retirement
Lewis Hamilton has launched a film and television production company as he prepares for his life after Formula 1.The seven-time world champion, 37, has formed Dawn Apollo Films alongside investment and talent advisory firm Copper, which is headed by Penni Thow, who has worked closely with the Mercedes driver over the last year and a half. Hamilton is already involved in two projects with streaming service Apple TV+, including a F1 film set to star Brad Pitt, who attended the United States Grand Prix in Austin last weekend, and a documentary on his own journey in the sport.Speaking to Deadline,...
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News
Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
An American driver is set to join F1, but he won't get his favorite number — even though nobody will be using it
If Logan Sargeant finishes fifth or better in the F2 standings, as expected, he will be promoted to F1 next year to race for Williams.
Red Bull Claims F1 Constructors' Title As Max Verstappen Wins Texas Grand Prix
We want to extend a heartfelt thanks to Max Verstappen's pit crew for making a mess of the Flying Dutchman's final pit stop. It stopped the Texas Grand Prix from ending up as yet another procession, with SuperMax leading the pack. This time, Verstappen had to fight for the win, leading to some epic racing.
Daniel Ricciardo won't leave F1 for IndyCar because the North American open-wheel series is too scary
Daniel Ricciardo won't be driving in F1 next year, but he made it clear he is not going to IndyCar either. He has made similar comments about NASCAR.
sporf.com
Nico Rosberg says F1 rivals may struggle to challenge “dominant” Red Bull
Former F1 World champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Red Bull could create a “Mercedes-like dominance” over the rest of the grid in the next few seasons. The Milton Keynes-based outfit secured the 2022 constructors’ title at the US Grand Prix last weekend. Impressively, they achieved this...
Lewis Hamilton praised for halting Mercedes ‘changing of the guard’
Jolyon Palmer has praised Lewis Hamilton for delaying a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes, saying that the seven-time world champion has “silenced the doubters” with his recent performances.Hamilton was joined by George Russell ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the former Williams driver replacing Valtteri Bottas.Russell impressed during the opening weeks of the campaign, scoring more consistently than his more senior teammate as Mercedes battled a number of issues with a redesigned W13 car.But Hamilton has returned to somewhere closer to his best as the season has worn on, and now trails his fellow British driver by...
Porsche Reportedly Close to Buying Half of Formula 1 Team
Porsche appears to have a dance partner to enter Formula 1. The iconic luxury carmaker is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy 50% of the Williams Racing team. Porsche would act as the engine supplier for the team. The partnership would kick in for the 2026 season, when F1 switches...
MotorAuthority
Verstappen wins USGP, Red Bull takes 2022 F1 teams' title
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen managed to hold off Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton to secure victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Verstappen had already been crowned the 2022 world champion at the previous round in Japan, but his victory at the U.S. Grand Prix, held in Austin, Texas, helped secure Red Bull the 2022 Constructors' title. It's the first time the team has taken the title since 2013.
ESPN
Fernando Alonso says FIA set for 'important day' after Alpine protest U.S. GP penalty
Fernando Alonso believes Formula One and the FIA's race regulations are set for a crucial moment after his Alpine team appealed the penalty which knocked him out of the points at the U.S. Grand Prix. Alonso finished seventh in Austin, Texas, despite being sent airborne at one stage in a...
NBC Sports
Audi to team up with Sauber for Formula One entry in 2026
HINWIL, Switzerland — German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters F1 in 2026. Sauber said in a statement on Wednesday that Audi also plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group, although no financial details on the shareholding or the timing of it were given.
Apple CEO Tim Cook got roasted for his lackluster, bored-looking checkered flag waving at Formula One's US Grand Prix
Cook's apparent lack of enthusiasm drew jokes from across the world, with one prominent YouTuber joking he looked like he was surrendering.
Christian Von Koenigsegg Praises The C8 Corvette
In case you missed it, back in August hypercar company founder Christian Von Koenigsegg, yes that Koenigsegg, called the C8 Corvette a “mind-blowing” machine. That got a lot of ‘Vette enthusiasts worked up and ruffled the feathers of many who own far more expensive, exotic vehicles. But if you know anything about Koenigsegg, that’s just par for the course.
