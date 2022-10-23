Read full article on original website
We were robbed
ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
Football Digest: Emery eyes Ayestaran
UNAI EMERY has made his first major decision since being named Aston Villa manager by offering Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant. Ayestaran has a wealth of experience and first arrived in the Premier League in 2004, where he assisted Rafa Benitez at Liverpool. He later served as...
Erik draws line under Ronaldo bust-up
ERIK TEN HAG drew a line under his fall-out with Cristiano Ronaldo after confirming the Manchester United star is back in the squad to face Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League tonight. A week on from Ronaldo’s refusal to play as a substitute against Tottenham and his early exit from...
Bellingham: Rice and I could be perfect pair
TEENAGE sensation Jude Bellingham has insisted that he can strike up a perfect partnership with Declan Rice at the World Cup. The 19-year-old continues to impress at Borussia Dortmund and looks primed to be given the nod by Gareth Southgate in England’s preferred starting XI. Dortmund boss Edin Terzic...
Ajax 0 Liverpool 3: Super Salah sparkles to bring Reds back to life
FOR Liverpool, now, the objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season, respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals in 10 minutes, Jurgen Klopp’s team are now into the next stage of the Champions League with a game to spare. Given they lost their opening group fixture 4-1 at Napoli, that is a reasonable result.
Haaland a doubt for Foxes trip
PEP GUARDIOLA claimed Manchester City are ‘exhausted’ as he raised concerns surrounding a foot injury to Erling Haaland. Haaland came off at half-time of last night’s goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund and, despite appearing to be moving freely, will be assessed ahead of the weekend trip to Leicester City.
England 'were a bit stunned' after shock defeat by Ireland, admits Matthew Mott - as head coach urges his 'very special' side to 'stay in the moment' ahead of crucial T20 World Cup showdown with rivals Australia
Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...
Row over ‘compromise’ plea to football fans
FOREIGN Secretary James Cleverly has come under fire for urging gay football fans attending the World Cup in Qatar to show ‘flex and compromise’ towards the host nation. He told supporters attending the tournament next month to be ‘respectful’ of the country where homosexuality remains a crime.
