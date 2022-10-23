Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Football Digest: Emery eyes Ayestaran
UNAI EMERY has made his first major decision since being named Aston Villa manager by offering Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant. Ayestaran has a wealth of experience and first arrived in the Premier League in 2004, where he assisted Rafa Benitez at Liverpool. He later served as...
mailplus.co.uk
Erik draws line under Ronaldo bust-up
ERIK TEN HAG drew a line under his fall-out with Cristiano Ronaldo after confirming the Manchester United star is back in the squad to face Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League tonight. A week on from Ronaldo’s refusal to play as a substitute against Tottenham and his early exit from...
mailplus.co.uk
Bellingham: Rice and I could be perfect pair
TEENAGE sensation Jude Bellingham has insisted that he can strike up a perfect partnership with Declan Rice at the World Cup. The 19-year-old continues to impress at Borussia Dortmund and looks primed to be given the nod by Gareth Southgate in England’s preferred starting XI. Dortmund boss Edin Terzic...
mailplus.co.uk
Ajax 0 Liverpool 3: Super Salah sparkles to bring Reds back to life
FOR Liverpool, now, the objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season, respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals in 10 minutes, Jurgen Klopp’s team are now into the next stage of the Champions League with a game to spare. Given they lost their opening group fixture 4-1 at Napoli, that is a reasonable result.
mailplus.co.uk
Ronaldo set for peace talks
ERIK TEN HAG will hold clear-the-air talks with Cristiano Ronaldo this morning in the hope of drawing a line under his fall-out with the Manchester United star. Ronaldo was banished from first-team training and axed from the squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving Old Trafford before full-time.
