England 'were a bit stunned' after shock defeat by Ireland, admits Matthew Mott - as head coach urges his 'very special' side to 'stay in the moment' ahead of crucial T20 World Cup showdown with rivals Australia
Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...
O’Brien’s Beard is forced to retire
AIDAN O’BRIEN has suffered a massive blow after Blackbeard, his turbo-charged two-year-old, sustained an injury on the gallops and was forced into retirement. The winner of the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes on his last two runs, Blackbeard was due to head O’Brien’s team at next week’s Breeders’ Cup meeting and was 3-1 favourite for the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland in Kentucky.
Bellingham: Rice and I could be perfect pair
TEENAGE sensation Jude Bellingham has insisted that he can strike up a perfect partnership with Declan Rice at the World Cup. The 19-year-old continues to impress at Borussia Dortmund and looks primed to be given the nod by Gareth Southgate in England’s preferred starting XI. Dortmund boss Edin Terzic...
Erik draws line under Ronaldo bust-up
ERIK TEN HAG drew a line under his fall-out with Cristiano Ronaldo after confirming the Manchester United star is back in the squad to face Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League tonight. A week on from Ronaldo’s refusal to play as a substitute against Tottenham and his early exit from...
Ajax 0 Liverpool 3: Super Salah sparkles to bring Reds back to life
FOR Liverpool, now, the objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season, respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals in 10 minutes, Jurgen Klopp’s team are now into the next stage of the Champions League with a game to spare. Given they lost their opening group fixture 4-1 at Napoli, that is a reasonable result.
Ronaldo set for peace talks
ERIK TEN HAG will hold clear-the-air talks with Cristiano Ronaldo this morning in the hope of drawing a line under his fall-out with the Manchester United star. Ronaldo was banished from first-team training and axed from the squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving Old Trafford before full-time.
