FOR Liverpool, now, the objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season, respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals in 10 minutes, Jurgen Klopp’s team are now into the next stage of the Champions League with a game to spare. Given they lost their opening group fixture 4-1 at Napoli, that is a reasonable result.

6 HOURS AGO