ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

India's cricket stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches

The team went through an optional training session on Tuesday ahead of their Super 12 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. They were unhappy with the fare on offer afterwards. "The team told the ground authorities about the meal we got," the source said on...
Daily Mail

England 'were a bit stunned' after shock defeat by Ireland, admits Matthew Mott - as head coach urges his 'very special' side to 'stay in the moment' ahead of crucial T20 World Cup showdown with rivals Australia

Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mailplus.co.uk

Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest

GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
AFP

UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Nigeria calls for calm after US, UK warn of 'terror' threat

Western embassies in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday advised their citizens in the country to limit their movements due to what they called a higher threat of a "terror" attack, despite appeals for calm from the authorities.  On Sunday, the United States embassy in Nigeria issued an advisory warning its citizens of an "elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja," without giving further details. 
The Independent

Peace is impossible without power, says Indian PM Modi

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said peace is impossible to attain without power, even as his government has always viewed war as the last resort.Mr Modi was addressing the armed forces in the Himalayan Kargil frontier region, which was at the centre of the 1999 India-Pakistan war, on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, keeping with the tradition set by him to celebrate the festival at the country’s frontiers.He said: "We have always considered war as the last option.... till the end, every effort was made to prevent it. We are in the favour...
The Independent

Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain

This most unpredictable and competitive T20 World Cup continues to thrill. This was the first meeting between England and Ireland at a major men’s tournament in more than a decade, and while a weather-impacted finish and a bare MCG meant this win lacked the pulsating delight of the Kevin O’Brien-inspired heist in Bangalore of 2011, this was no less of a famous Irish triumph – the better team on a dank Melbourne evening bust Group 1 wide open.Rain had curtailed the last competitive meeting between the two sides in Guyana in 2010, granting an English side in the mire what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy