Watch: India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record
A state in India broke a Guinness World Record when it created a display of 1,576,955 oil lamps to celebrate Diwali.
Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram suggested Virat Kohli might be from another planet after the Indian batter's superb half-century guided them to a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup.
More than a cricket game: India v Pakistan felt like a post-Covid celebration for hard-hit diasporas | Kiran Gupta
The T20 World Cup encounter at the MCG was one of the great contests but it also transcended sport
France 24
India's cricket stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches
The team went through an optional training session on Tuesday ahead of their Super 12 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. They were unhappy with the fare on offer afterwards. "The team told the ground authorities about the meal we got," the source said on...
England 'were a bit stunned' after shock defeat by Ireland, admits Matthew Mott - as head coach urges his 'very special' side to 'stay in the moment' ahead of crucial T20 World Cup showdown with rivals Australia
Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
mailplus.co.uk
Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest
GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
‘His humility is genuine’: Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire who does the dishes
Narayana Murthy drives a small car, cleans his own loo and likes nothing more than to read
New UK PM Rishi Sunak Is Rich & Wife Akshata Murty's Net Worth Is More Than Most Royals
Rishi Sunak is about the become one of the wealthiest prime ministers in the history of the United Kingdom — especially if you count his wife Akshata Murty's fortune when you add up his net worth. Sunak won the nomination to lead the U.K.'s Conservative Party on Monday, setting...
‘We are proud’: Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM
Remarks come as appointment prompts varying reactions in Indian media, with one channel calling it a ‘miracle’
mailplus.co.uk
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM
In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
Modi employs new tool in India’s war against the English language: Hindi medical degrees
Narendra Modi’s government is intensifying its efforts to relegate English to the margins of Indian life where it believes it belongs as a “colonial relic” by offering medical degrees in Hindi for the first time. Ever since he came to power eight years ago, Modi, along with...
BBC
Tim Paine: Cricket South Africa says ball-tampering allegations 'unfortunate' in timing
Cricket South Africa says it is "unfortunate" ex-Australia captain Tim Paine's claims that South Africa tampered with the ball in 2018 did not emerge "at the appropriate time". Australians Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft nine months for their parts in tampering with...
Nigeria calls for calm after US, UK warn of 'terror' threat
Western embassies in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday advised their citizens in the country to limit their movements due to what they called a higher threat of a "terror" attack, despite appeals for calm from the authorities. On Sunday, the United States embassy in Nigeria issued an advisory warning its citizens of an "elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja," without giving further details.
Peace is impossible without power, says Indian PM Modi
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said peace is impossible to attain without power, even as his government has always viewed war as the last resort.Mr Modi was addressing the armed forces in the Himalayan Kargil frontier region, which was at the centre of the 1999 India-Pakistan war, on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, keeping with the tradition set by him to celebrate the festival at the country’s frontiers.He said: "We have always considered war as the last option.... till the end, every effort was made to prevent it. We are in the favour...
Stoinis hits 17-ball 50 as Australia beats Sri Lanka at WCup
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Marcus Stoinis hit Australia’s fastest T20 fifty off just 17 balls to propel the defending champion to a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday. Australia scored 158-3 in the Super 12 game in response to Sri Lanka’s 157-6...
BBC
Rishi Sunak: 'Does he really drive a Kia?' - Inside Indian family WhatsApp groups
There is no bigger day in the calendar for Hindus worldwide than Diwali, the Indian festival of light. Combine that with the news that the UK's new prime minister is to be Rishi Sunak, add WhatsApp to the mix, and you are left with explosion of messages on Indian family WhatsApp groups.
Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain
This most unpredictable and competitive T20 World Cup continues to thrill. This was the first meeting between England and Ireland at a major men’s tournament in more than a decade, and while a weather-impacted finish and a bare MCG meant this win lacked the pulsating delight of the Kevin O’Brien-inspired heist in Bangalore of 2011, this was no less of a famous Irish triumph – the better team on a dank Melbourne evening bust Group 1 wide open.Rain had curtailed the last competitive meeting between the two sides in Guyana in 2010, granting an English side in the mire what...
