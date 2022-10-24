Memphis overcomes slow start, pulls away for ugly win over CBU in exhibition

It was never pretty, but Memphis eventually took care of business in its first exhibition game of the season against Christian Brothers University.

The Buccaneers took a lead just 40 seconds into the contest and didn’t relinquish it until the six-minute mark of the first half, when star transfer guard Kendric Davis turned it on and eventually led the Tigers to a 69-60 win on Sunday, Oct. 23, at FedExForum.

Despite being a Division II team with no player on its roster taller than 6-foot-7, CBU hung around until late in the game. The Buccaneers hit nine of their 22 3-point attempts and went toe-to-toe with the Tigers on the glass, barely losing the rebounding battle 44-40.

On the other hand, Memphis fans saw some of their biggest preseason concerns play out in front of their eyes. Two of those main concerns? Shooting and scoring from its supporting cast.

Head coach Penny Hardaway’s squad went 2-19 from deep. And, while Davis finished with 22 points, no other Tiger ended the evening with more than 12.

The Buccaneers’ bench made noise all game, but it was the loudest when a 7-2 CBU run cut the Tigers’ lead to four points with eight minutes left in the contest.

Memphis fans couldn’t breathe a sigh of relief until the 2:28 mark of the second half, after the Tigers used a 17-4 run to put this one away for good. It was UTEP transfer guard Keonté Kennedy who helped the Memphis offense wake up, as he scored seven of his nine points in that stretch.

Rolling out a starting five that had most spectators scratching their heads couldn’t have helped the Tigers' dismal start on offense. Davis, Alex Lomax, Jayden Hardaway, DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge opened the contest. That five combined for just 43 points, with Williams adding 12 to Davis’ team-high 22.

The Tigers take the court next on Sunday, Oct. 30, for their second exhibition game of the season against Lane College.

- This story will be updated.