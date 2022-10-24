ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeuvE_0ijy0UKH00

Firefighters are investigating what started a vegetation fire near the Merced Regional Airport.

According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned.

Both Merced City Fire and Merced County fire responded to the fire.

The airport was shut down between 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. No planes were allowed to leave or fly in.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Multiple structures were threatened but no damage was reported.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for shooting at car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Friday, officials announced that 19-year-old Josiah Goolsby and 21-year-old Levi Dill-Williams were arrested in connection to a shooting on July 17. Around 10:00 p.m. the night of the shooting, officers […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on M Street [Merced, CA]

Buena Vista Drive Two-Car Collision Resulted in One Fatality. The deadly collision happened around 1:35 p.m. in the area near Buena Vista Drive in the city of Merced. According to the police, an eastbound Nissan on Buena Vista Drive pulled into M Street. As a result, a southbound Chevrolet Camora on M Street crashed into the driver’s side of the Nissan.
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy