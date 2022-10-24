Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport
Firefighters are investigating what started a vegetation fire near the Merced Regional Airport. According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned. Both Merced City Fire and Merced County fire responded to the fire. The airport was shut down between 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. No planes were allowed to leave or fly in. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Their condition is unknown. Multiple structures were threatened but no damage was reported. Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
Comments / 0