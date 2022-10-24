Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport

Firefighters are investigating what started a vegetation fire near the Merced Regional Airport.

According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned.

Both Merced City Fire and Merced County fire responded to the fire.

The airport was shut down between 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. No planes were allowed to leave or fly in.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Multiple structures were threatened but no damage was reported.