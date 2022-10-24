HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 5 fire related incidents over the weekend under heightened fire conditions. The first call came in on Saturday at 11:51 a.m. to the 4600 block of Apricot. An individual was burning a small fire in a recreational burn ring; the fire was extinguished by the homeowner who was not aware of the fire conditions. The second call came in at 1:01 p.m. to the 10500 block of East 4th Avenue. There a very small area was found burnt in the front yard of a residence, with an unknown cause. The third call came in at 3:50 p.m. at Valley Pride Road and Highway 50. Approximately 1 acre of grass was burning along the north side of Highway 50. Fire units controlled the fire quickly. The fourth call of the day came in at 4:15 p.m. to 82nd and Herren Road for an automatic aid response with Fire District 3.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO