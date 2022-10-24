Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
Dillon Nature Center putting out survey for patrons
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillon Nature Center is soliciting feedback from its patrons on its next 50 years of operation through a short 5 question survey. The nature center is preparing for the strategic plan final report this winter. The Dillon Nature Center Foundation has set a goal to raise...
Update: Woman fatally hit by car in east Wichita identified
Police say a woman and her dog died in a crash at 2nd Street and Oliver in east Wichita.
HFD recaps weekend fires
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 5 fire related incidents over the weekend under heightened fire conditions. The first call came in on Saturday at 11:51 a.m. to the 4600 block of Apricot. An individual was burning a small fire in a recreational burn ring; the fire was extinguished by the homeowner who was not aware of the fire conditions. The second call came in at 1:01 p.m. to the 10500 block of East 4th Avenue. There a very small area was found burnt in the front yard of a residence, with an unknown cause. The third call came in at 3:50 p.m. at Valley Pride Road and Highway 50. Approximately 1 acre of grass was burning along the north side of Highway 50. Fire units controlled the fire quickly. The fourth call of the day came in at 4:15 p.m. to 82nd and Herren Road for an automatic aid response with Fire District 3.
wichitabyeb.com
The Walt’s Klassics building is on the move to downtown Wichita
Many readers have been chiming in that they saw the Walt’s Klassics building at 616 S. Tyler Road being transported. What you saw wasn’t an alien scene out of Independence Day. The move has been planned for months and is part of a grand plan to open a new restaurant in downtown Wichita.
Emporia gazette.com
Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman
Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
More skimmers found on Kansas gas pumps, this time in Salina
The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers.
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
Police standoff ends in Goddard
Law enforcement officers in Goddard blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
Police find more skimmers on gas pumps in Salina
Police found another skimmer on a gas pump in Salina. On Monday, shortly before an alarm went off on a pump at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, something similar happened at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street. Employees at Pilot reported to police on Tuesday morning...
KWCH.com
Power back on in W. Wichita after large outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday afternoon update: Sedgwick County Emergency Communication dispatchers confirm the section of W. Wichita from 21st and Ridge Rd., which experienced a large power outage Saturday morning, has mostly regained power. Saturday morning: Sedgwick County Emergency Communication dispatchers confirm a large section of west Wichita from...
KWCH.com
Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas
Farmers are hoping the recent rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Wichita will receive $1.6M for license plate readers
Sen. Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to announce federal grants for the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
