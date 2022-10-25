The McRib is coming back to Cleveland next week, but could it be for the final time?

(NEXSTAR/WJW) – Over the last few years, McDonald’s has brought the fan-favorite McRib back for limited-time stints. And On Oct. 31, the sandwich is making a saucy return to Cleveland, the company confirmed. However, it appears this could be the treat’s last hurrah.

The sandwich, which debuted on menus in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981, has enjoyed a cult following for decades, thanks in no small part to its fleeting, sporadic appearances at restaurants. Speaking to its elusiveness, Mike Bullington, the senior archives manager for McDonald’s, said in a press release last year that the sandwich was designed to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.”

McDonald’s confirmed the McRib is making a comeback. (McDonald’s)

McDonald’s had also previously revealed that the sandwich infrequently appears on its restaurants’ menus because it’s “a local option based on customer demand,” according to a 2017 tweet from the company.

In 2019, McDonald’s sold the McRib at 10,000 of its 14,000 U.S. locations before making it available nationwide in 2020 for the first time since 2012. It made a limited-time appearance again last year.

The sandwich’s 2022 return is unique: it’s “the McRib Farewell Tour,” the company said on its website ,

“Order yours in the McDonald’s app for delivery or pick up before you say goodbye on 11/20/22. Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!” the listing reads.

Nexstar has reached out to McDonald’s for comment but hasn’t yet heard back on if the sandwich is going to be gone forever.

Before you run to your nearest Cleveland- area location to get a McRib (or two), you may want to call ahead to check availability. It’s unclear exactly which restaurants are getting the sandwich.

This is just the latest fan-favorite McDonald’s has brought back this year. Earlier this month, it rolled out its iconic Halloween Happy Meal pails .

