ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The McRib is coming back to Cleveland next week, but could it be for the final time?

By Laura Morrison, Michael Bartiromo, Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K88p6_0ijx70M000

(NEXSTAR/WJW) – Over the last few years, McDonald’s has brought the fan-favorite McRib back for limited-time stints. And On Oct. 31, the sandwich is making a saucy return to Cleveland, the company confirmed. However, it appears this could be the treat’s last hurrah.

Video: Man throws ‘temper tantrum’ at McDonald’s drive-thru

The sandwich, which debuted on menus in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981, has enjoyed a cult following for decades, thanks in no small part to its fleeting, sporadic appearances at restaurants. Speaking to its elusiveness, Mike Bullington, the senior archives manager for McDonald’s, said in a press release last year that the sandwich was designed to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3PRg_0ijx70M000
McDonald’s confirmed the McRib is making a comeback. (McDonald’s)

McDonald’s had also previously revealed that the sandwich infrequently appears on its restaurants’ menus because it’s “a local option based on customer demand,” according to a 2017 tweet from the company.

In 2019, McDonald’s sold the McRib at 10,000 of its 14,000 U.S. locations before making it available nationwide in 2020 for the first time since 2012. It made a limited-time appearance again last year.

The sandwich’s 2022 return is unique: it’s “the McRib Farewell Tour,” the company said on its website ,

“Order yours in the McDonald’s app for delivery or pick up before you say goodbye on 11/20/22. Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!” the listing reads.

Watch: Myles Garrett meets kids at Taco Bell

Nexstar has reached out to McDonald’s for comment but hasn’t yet heard back on if the sandwich is going to be gone forever.

Before you run to your nearest Cleveland- area location to get a McRib (or two), you may want to call ahead to check availability. It’s unclear exactly which restaurants are getting the sandwich.

This is just the latest fan-favorite McDonald’s has brought back this year. Earlier this month, it rolled out its iconic Halloween Happy Meal pails .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland

Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally keynote speakers announced and are activists Angelique Malone and Ilyse Walwyn, state Sen Nickie Antonio, Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell, and domestc violence CEO Melissa Graves

CLEVELANDURBANNEWS.COM, CLEVELAND, Ohio-Keynotes speakers for an anniversary rally and vigil scheduled for 1 pm on Sat, Oct 29, 2022 on Imperial Avenue in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood where the home of the late serial killer Anthony Sowell (pictured) once stood have been announced by Cleveland activists and the Imperial Women Coalition, a coalition of activists founded around the murders of 11 Black women by the late serial killer on Imperial Avenue on the city's largely Black east side. For more information call Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman at the Imperial Women Coalition at (216) 659-0473 and Black on Black Crime President and Organizer Alfred PorterJr. at (216) 804-7462.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy