15 "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Tweets For If You Need A Laugh Amid The Drama Of The First 4 Episodes

🚨 Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 ahead. 🚨

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 have been thrust upon us, and they're already utter chaos . Fake tears! Jumping jacks! Confessing how hot you think someone else is to your fiancé's face! This show has it all!

Netflix

So, if you're all caught up, here are some of the funniest reactions to the saga so far:

1.

2.

I love on love is blind when they’re like “you’re never gonna believe this but I want to marry someone who’s like my best friend” @KindaHagi 01:45 AM - 21 Oct 2022

3.

Andrew putting eye drops in to produce fake tears: you’re gonna cut this right?The producers: yeah totally #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind @_EMMinem 08:10 PM - 20 Oct 2022

4.

Love is Blind is so good because people say things like “Colleen is a beautiful name” and “I would do anything to marry a financial analyst” @jackies_backie 02:59 PM - 20 Oct 2022

5.

Bartise didn't need to tell Nancy he thought Raven was a smoke show in her tight clothes.Nancy was sitting there like #LoveisBlind @Bambi_Eyess 01:18 AM - 20 Oct 2022

6.

this love is blind season is CHAOS DO YOU HEAR MEOMG THIS MIGHT BE THE MESSIEST SEASON YET @KennieJD 12:59 AM - 20 Oct 2022

7.

Bartise: “I’ve never told anyone this but when my parents got divor-“Raven’s watch:#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 @trinawatters 12:35 AM - 20 Oct 2022

8.

no context spoiler for season 3 episode 2 of love is blind @tediously_brief 11:12 PM - 19 Oct 2022

9.

I cannot believe Raven is doing jumping jacks and hip thrusts while Bartise is sharing trauma PLSSS#LoveIsBlind3 #loveisblind @BachTweetss 11:16 PM - 19 Oct 2022

10.

Nancy when Bartise says he’s physically attracted to Raven when they’ve just slept together for the first time. RUN NANCY. YOU DESERVE BETTER. #loveisblind #LoveIsBlinds3 @bdandi06 05:53 PM - 19 Oct 2022

11.

i just know Andrew's bookshelf is just self help books #LoveisBlind3 #LoveisBlind @ramenlurver 05:08 PM - 19 Oct 2022

12.

Cole when Colleen said she wants something surface level and fun on a show you’re expected to get married in 4 weeks #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 @kenandthejets 04:55 PM - 19 Oct 2022

13.

obsessed with the new love is blind where this girl is like I don’t know how to tell you this… but I trust you… I hope you understand my darkest secret… sometimes I bartend on weekends @evemmore 11:33 AM - 19 Oct 2022

14.

The very second Andrew started talking about his sexual experiences I would have been at the door trying to escape #LoveIsBlind @_samepaige_ 03:24 PM - 19 Oct 2022

15. In short:

Me finishing Love is Blind S2: this show is bullshit, byeMe starting #LoveIsBlind3: @bronteisafinder 05:26 PM - 19 Oct 2022

Get your heart pumping with Fall , a new thriller that will take you to terrifying heights. Own it on Blu-Ray and Digital now!