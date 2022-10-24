15 "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Tweets For If You Need A Laugh Amid The Drama Of The First 4 Episodes

Related
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
The Witcher fans threaten to ‘boycott’ Netflix series after shock casting change announcement
The Witcher fans were rocked yesterday by the news that series lead Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four.Cavill will continue to play Geralt of Rivia in the hit fantasy series’ forthcoming third season, before handing over the reigns to the Hunger Games star.Netflix announced the news on Saturday (29 October), issuing statements from both Cavill and Hemsworth.However, the casting change has been recieved badly by many of the show’s fans, who voiced their opinion on social media. Some viewers even threatened to boycott The Witcher as a result. “Boycott The Witcher comeone [sic] bring...
115 Hilarious "House Of The Dragon" Tweets That Basically Sum Up Season 1
I have no idea what we're going to do until Season 2 of House of the Dragon, but we can laugh at these funny tweets for now, at least.
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
24 Screenshots Of Rude, Greedy Parents That Make Me Want To Text My Parents And Thank Them For Being Normal
BLESS the people who had the patience to deal with these parents. Couldn't be me!
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
Rihanna Dropped Her First Single As A Lead In Six Years For "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," And Here's What People Had To Say About It
Rihanna dropped "Lift Me Up" at midnight, effectively ending a yearslong drought for new music from the singer.
"It's Just Selfish": People Are Sharing The Small (Yet Extremely Irritating) Things Others Do That Make Them Want To Scream Into A Pillow
"I swear this only happens when I'm already in a bad mood or when I'm running late, which makes it so much more infuriating."
Here's What Happened When Taylor Swift And Eddie Redmayne Did A Screen Test For "Les Misérables" Together
Taylor auditioned for the 2012 film but didn't land the part.
Twitter Had Some Of The Best Reactions To Angelina Jolie Accompanying Zahara To Spelman's Homecoming, Because Of Course It Did
"Never in my life did I think I would see a picture of Angelina Jolie next to a picture [of] Boosie."
The Internet Can't Stop Talking About How Zanab Deserves Better Than Cole In "Love Is Blind"
"I’m not understanding how Cole can go around telling everyone that he’s not physically attracted to Zanab with a straight face. It’s disrespectful."
17 Verrrrry Subtle Things That Actually Reveal A Lot About Someone
If you really want to get to know someone, just look at their trash.
"The White Lotus" Stars Aubrey Plaza And Will Sharpe On What To Expect, Their On Set Chemistry, And More
A match made in ( White Lotus ) heaven!
13 Of The Most Shocking Things We’ve Learned From Matthew Perry’s Memoir And Book Tour So Far
Because it's hard to keep up with all the Matthew Perry news lately.
