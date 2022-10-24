ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Bono Addressed That U2 iTunes Album Controversy In His New Memoir, And Here's What He Said

By Mychal Thompson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWH1Y_0ijw6VQQ00

Bono has expressed his regret over that U2 iTunes album controversy in an exclusive excerpt from his upcoming memoir , Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story , shared with the Guardian .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdwBX_0ijw6VQQ00
Han Myung-gu / WireImage

On that fateful day of Oct. 13, 2014, everybody and their mama had an iTunes account. It was the good ol' days of spending our money on our favorite tracks individually before we officially decided if we wanted to purchase the entire album.

MTV / Via giphy.com

But Bono was dead set on changing the world of downloadable music forever. He recalled thinking, We should give it away to everybody. It’s their choice whether they want to listen to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9PFZ_0ijw6VQQ00
Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images

U2's album Songs of Innocence was forcibly made available to every one of the 500 million–plus users of iTunes for free. You would think the world would be excited about free music, but many were upset when the album was automatically added to the "purchased" section of their music libraries.

The disruption caused a lot of conversation around consumer consent, and fellow musicians even claimed that it devalued the music.

In Bono's memoir, he recalled the meeting he had with Apple CEO Tim Cook when they devised the dubious plan to secretly bombard everyone with free music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd7TG_0ijw6VQQ00

He was also joined in the room by U2 manager Guy Oseary and Apple executives Eddy Cue and Phil Schiller when he first laid out the plan to Tim. "I don’t think we give it away free," he remembered saying. "I think you pay us for it and then you give it away free, as a gift to people. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?"

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Tim wasn't feeling it. "You mean we pay for the album and then just distribute it?" Bono eventually inspired him by comparing the move to Netflix's method of purchasing movies and giving them away to subscribers. "But we’re not a subscription organization," Tim said at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUIkZ_0ijw6VQQ00
Chesnot / Getty Images

"Not yet. Let ours be the first," Bono replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vffgs_0ijw6VQQ00
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Bono has recognized the controversy of forcing the album on iTunes users in hindsight and formally apologized for it.

NBC / Via giphy.com

“I take full responsibility. Not Guy O, not Edge, not Adam, not Larry, not Tim Cook, not Eddy Cue. I’d thought if we could just put our music within reach of people, they might choose to reach out toward it. Not quite.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24U8JU_0ijw6VQQ00
Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

On behalf of the iTunes users of 2014, we accept your apology, Bono. Just don't do it again.

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy