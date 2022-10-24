ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 24, 2022: Girls soccer rematch in opening round

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9WaQ_0ijvb8SZ00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Anna Hertzler controls the ball in front of Moon’s Marina Mollica during their game on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in South Fayette.

The WPIAL soccer postseason spotlight falls on the Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys opening-round matches Monday.

One of the Class 3A girls’ first-round matchups is a rematch from a quarterfinals playoff contest a year ago.

Last fall, Franklin Regional was the No. 3 seed and blanked West Allegheny in the first round, 2-0.

South Fayette was the No. 6 seed and shut out Gateway in the opening round, 3-0.

The cat fight was on as the Panthers hosted the Lions. The two teams were tied, 1-1, at the end of regulation and through two overtimes.

South Fayette prevailed in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals, where it would fall to 3A runner-up Plum.

On Monday, No. 8 South Fayette (11-5-1) will host No. 9 Franklin Regional (10-5-2).

The other 3A girls opening-round matches on Monday:

No. 16 Penn-Trafford (8-6-4) at No. 1 Mars (14-0)

No. 13 West Allegheny (11-7) at No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (16-2)

No. 12 Ringgold (11-6-1) at No. 5 Latrobe (10-2-2)

No. 15 Indiana (6-9-1) at No. 2 Moon (16-0)

No. 10 Oakland Catholic (8-6-1) at No. 7 Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1)

No. 14 Kiski Area (7-10-1) at No. 3 Plum (14-1)

No. 11 Montour (9-5-2) at No. 6 Hampton (14-3)

Boys 2A soccer lid lifters

When No. 6-seeded Beaver hosts No. 11 Brownsville on Monday in a WPIAL Class 2A boys first-round playoff match, there should be a big sign draped somewhere at Gypsy Glen Stadium saying “Welcome Back.”

Last season, with Beaver playing in 3A and Brownsville in 2A, the Bobcats and Falcons combined to go 5-24-2.

In fact, nearly half the 2A field of 16 teams did not make the 2021 district soccer playoffs.

West Mifflin (8-9-1), Knoch (7-9-2) and Freeport (4-9-1) were in 3A, while Avonworth (7-7-1) and Hopewell (4-10-1) were in 2A missing out on the postseason on the pitch.

Here are the other opening-round matches in boys 2A on Monday:

No. 16 Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) at No. 1 South Park (17-0)

No. 9 Knoch (10-8) at No. 8 McGuffey (12-5-1)

No. 13 Hopewell (8-7) at No. 4 Deer Lakes (16-2)

No. 12 West Mifflin (11-6-1) at No. 5 Belle Vernon (13-4)

No. 15 Freeport (7-9) at No. 2 Quaker Valley (15-3)

No. 10 Avonworth (10-5-1) at No. 7 East Allegheny (13-3)

No. 14 Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) at No. 3 Shady Side Academy (13-3)

Pigtail Monday in volleyball

Welcome to the start of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs and welcome to Pigtail Monday.

Six Class 3A and five Class 2A preliminary-round matches will take place with the winners advancing to the field of 16 for first-round clashes Wednesday.

Here are the early starters to the girls volleyball postseason.

Class 3A preliminary round

For the No. 11 seed: Ringgold at Trinity at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 12 seed: Uniontown vs. Plum at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 13 seed: Woodland Hills at Indiana at 7 p.m.

For the No. 14 seed: Franklin Regional vs. Blackhawk at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 15 seed: Knoch at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 16 seed: Laurel Highlands vs. Gateway at Hempfield at 6 p.m.

Class 2A preliminary round

For the No. 12 seed: Fort Cherry vs. Burrell at North Allegheny at 6 p.m.

For the No. 13 seed: Bentworth vs. Deer Lakes at Peters Township at 6 p.m.

For the No. 14 seed: Seton LaSalle vs. Derry at Penn Hills at 6 p.m.

For the No. 15 seed: Hopewell vs.

at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 16 seed: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Waynesburg Central at Trinity at 6 p.m.

Tags: Avonworth, Beaver, Belle Vernon, Bentworth, Blackhawk, Brownsville, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, East Allegheny, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Gateway, Hampton, Hopewell, Indiana, Keystone Oaks, Kiski Area, Knoch, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Mars, McGuffey, Montour, Moon, Mt. Pleasant, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Quaker Valley, Ringgold, Seton La Salle, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette, South Park, Southmoreland, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Uniontown, Waynesburg, West Allegheny, West Mifflin, Woodland Hills

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 25, 2022

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m. North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m. Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m. Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m. Class A. Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m. Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m. Football. Thursday’s schedule. WPIAL. Class...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 24, 2022: Mars girls need OT to finish Penn-Trafford, get out of 1st round

Mars ran its winning streak to 78 consecutive games with a victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer playoffs, but it wasn’t easy. Gwen Howell scored the game-winner in the first overtime to lift the Fightin’ Planets to a 1-0 victory over No. 16 Penn-Trafford (8-7-4) on Monday night. Mars (15-0) will play No. 9 Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday night.
MARS, PA
Valley News Dispatch

A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9

Fox Chapel (0-9, 0-4) at Shaler (4-5, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Louis C. Martig Field at Titans Stadium, Glenshaw. Fox Chapel is hoping to avoid a winless season for the first time since 1968. The Foxes suffered a 50-13 loss to Kiski Area last Friday as the Cavaliers picked up their first victory of the season. Ben DeMotte threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns against Kiski Area, but he also threw four interceptions. He went over 1,000 passing yards for the season and owns six touchdown tosses. … Shaler has lost three straight conference games (Penn Hills, North Hills, Pine-Richland) and has been eliminated from playoff contention. Luke Cignetti scored on a 33-yard run for the Titans’ lone score in a 37-7 loss to North Hills last week. Cignetti has rushed for 993 yards and has 13 total touchdowns. … Fox Chapel has won the last two meetings, including last year’s 28-14 triumph.
INDIANA STATE
The Marion Star

Final Regular Season High School Football Standings

** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier. ** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier. ** league champion and playoff qualifier; * playoff qualifier. Friday's Playoff Games. Northmor at Bellaire, Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Mount Gilead at Worthington Christian. Windham at Danville. Columbus Academy at Centerburg. Fredericktown...
OHIO STATE
Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WHIZ

WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The high school football playoffs kickoff this weekend. And WHIZ Radio will have live coverage of 3 area games. On Z92 Radio it’s a DIII postseason matchup between Tri-Valley and Jonathan Alder. The Scotties are four seed in region 11. And they’ll host the Pioneers in their playoff opener. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
thebablueprint.com

B-A Scholastic Scrimmage Team Finishes 13-1

The Bellwood-Antis scholastic scrimmage team lost its first meet yesterday in Altoona, but still finished the regular season as the No. 2 team. The team went 4-1 yesterday, beating Hollidaysburg, Everett, Tussey Mountain, and Great Commission. The leading scorers of yesterday’s meet were Derek Stivers, Canyon Nyman, and Holden Schreier....
BELLWOOD, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy