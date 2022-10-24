ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors Have Paid Over $756M In Player Salaries Since The 2017-18 Season

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3OJ1_0ijvNces00

The Golden State Warriors are set to have the highest payroll in NBA history next season.

Credit: Fadeaway World

View the original article to see embedded media.

After capturing their fourth championship in eight years this past summer, it's fair to say that the Golden State Warriors have enjoyed an unprecedented level of prosperity and success in the NBA.

But as any NBA salary cap expert will tell you, all of this success comes at a cost for the Warriors.

Between Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and others, the Dubs have amassed a gigantic payroll that blows away any other team in history.

The Golden State Warriors Make History After Surpassing Reaching High Payroll Mark

In a recent tweet, Spotrac broke down the Warriors' salary situation and revealed the astronomical amount the team has paid in checks over the years.

#Warriors Cash Payroll Ranks over the last 5 NBA seasons:

2017-18: 2nd
2018-19: 2nd
2019-20: 2nd
2020-21: 1st 2021-22:2nd

Golden State has doled out $756M in player salaries over this timespan, $74M more than any other franchise.

These numbers are ridiculously high, but they pale in comparison to what the Warriors might pay next season when extensions kick in for many of their top players.

The sheer size of the amount has led many to speculate that the Warriors could make some trades in an attempt to lower the financial burden. At the very least, trading Draymond addresses more than one issue for the organization.

"Here's the thing. I think they've been through this rodeo with him a bunch of times and I think they were trying to figure out how to manage it and hope it never got too bad and hope it never blew up," said Bill Simmons . "I was of the opinion that it was 50-50. No real insight info on this, but I think they wanna pay Wiggins. I think they wanna pay Poole. At some point, not everyone can make $35 million a year on your team, right? And at some point you gotta take some chances. You have Wiseman, you have Kuminga, and you know you can patch together some big guys. I thought it was 50-50. Now, I think it's like 25-75 because I think they have outs now to get rid of him."

The Warriors will have to make some tough decisions about their future. As great as their roster is right now, they are going to be paying a lot to keep everyone together, and one has to wonder how long they'll be able to keep it going.

For now, though, all the Warriors can do is keep pushing through and hope for the best.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

NBA Star Stephen Curry’s Former Bay Area Mansion Just Hit the Market for $9 Million

When the Golden State Warriors made the move from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019, point guard Stephen Curry had to give up his East Bay digs due to the commute. Now, the behemoth manse that the NBA star and his wife Ayesha custom-built is back on the market once again. Located in the suburbs of Alamo, the epic estate was completed in 2018 and sold for $6.4 million just one year later in an off-market deal, current owner Sam Hirbod told The Wall Street Journal. Fast forward three years, Curry’s former pad is now asking $8.9 million. Sited on nearly one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy