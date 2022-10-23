ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks WR Metcalf will get MRI following left knee injury

 6 days ago

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf will have an MRI on his left knee after being injured during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks' 37-23 victory that initial X-rays on Metcalf's knee were negative. He said further tests would be done after the team gets back to Seattle.

“It wasn’t feeling right. He landed funny and that’s kind of all I know about right now. I I’m thrilled that there was nothing on the X-rays,” Carroll said.

Metcalf was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter after his leg appeared to buckle on a pass play down the left sideline near the end zone. He went to the sideline before being carted off.

The fourth-year receiver had one catch for 12 yards before the injury.

Safety Ryan Neal said Metcalf was in good spirits when he saw him in the locker room at halftime and said he was “all right.”

Metcalf came into the game with 30 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns. He signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension during the preseason.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

