Dallas, TX

The Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Two Hospital Employees Was On Parole But Was Granted Permission To Be There Because His Partner Was Giving Birth

By Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 6 days ago

Police respond to an active shooter incident at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Oct. 22, 2022.

Liesbeth Powers / AP

A man who allegedly killed two hospital employees in Dallas on Saturday was on parole but was given special permission to be there because his significant other was giving birth.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the suspect allegedly opened fire at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, killing two employees. A hospital police officer returned fire, injuring the suspect, who was detained and taken to another hospital for treatment, according to a press release from Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Dallas police said Sunday that Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested for capital murder.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the suspect was released from prison Oct. 20, 2021, for aggravated robbery, was on parole, and had an active ankle monitor. He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery. The agency did not say if it was for the birth of the suspect's child.

Law enforcement officials did not provide a motive for the shooting. The state Office of the Inspector General is working with the Dallas Police Department to investigate, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," a statement from Methodist Dallas Medical Center reads. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients, physicians, employees, and community that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."

SassiAss
6d ago

completely senseless.... he was out of jail ,I guess because it doesn't seem like prison to have on an ankle bracelet ,for 2 days and kill 2 maternity ward nurses

Diana Riojas
6d ago

The security guard should have kept going until he ran out of bullets...

Positive 22
6d ago

OMG, So this person was able to fool an entire parole board to get released and then kill two people. WOW this should not be.

