After Reports Of How "Terrifier 2" Made People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie

Unless you've been completely checked out of social media (in which case, good for you), you've probably seen a thing or two about Terrifier 2 in recent weeks.

The sequel to the 2016 killer-clown movie Terrifier , it's become all the rage amid reports of people fainting and throwing up in theaters because of its graphic and violent subject matter.

After seeing it this weekend, I can confirm that it is absolutely disturbing AF — but don't just take my word for it. Here's what other moviegoers are saying about it too:

Just so y'all know, I’m achanged person after seeing Terrifier 2, this is the goriest movie I’ve ever seen in my life. @sanya25S 12:21 PM - 23 Oct 2022

im 4 minutes into Terrifier 2 and im already trying not to gag @FuzzilyWuzzler 06:11 PM - 23 Oct 2022

thought i would be fine watching the terrifier 2 scene but… @harrucinate

Gruesome is the only way to describe #Terrifier2 rarely a film comes along and just goes absolutely nuts with violence and gore like this, that one scene in the first has been topped easily and I doubt they’ll ever top it again, that girl got absolutely destroyed lol @GruesomeGlenn 02:46 PM - 23 Oct 2022

Got out to see #Terrifier2 and that shit is bananas. What a gory fun time at the movies. Horror is on fire lately. Love to see it. @stevencmiller 12:39 AM - 22 Oct 2022

Terrifier 2 Update :: Our theater was ABOUT it. Way more laughing at Art and no one got scared lmao. Wasn't a weak stomach in the house. But the kills were, in fact, more gnarly than the first movie. Not a penny of their budget went to waste. @BirdyBathory 01:25 AM - 15 Oct 2022

I've gotta laugh when people are saying how thy don't understand why people were walking out of @damienleone's terrifier 2 because I saw it and I completely understand. This film completely upped the violence and that bedroom scene (the one that leaked) was absolutely 1/2 @ldr_song_lyrics 04:28 AM - 15 Oct 2022

terrifier 2 was so sick n goryyy aff they def up’d the notch on this one 🤌🏼 but ill give it a 4/5 ⭐️ bc the ending was a tad unnecessarily/ long @summerduzzit_ 06:01 AM - 15 Oct 2022

honestly i don’t think the terrifier 2 reactions are that exaggerated if you take into consideration that a lot of people will be casual audiences who probably hadn’t seen the first before. it’s one of the most gory things i’ve seen that got a cinema release @shllowgrave 10:16 AM - 23 Oct 2022

I cannot get over how much I liked Terrifier 2. Art is the most charming slasher since Ghostface, and @_LaurenLaVera_ is the best final girl in probably 20 years. If you can handle gore (a lot of gore), then it gets my full and sincerest recommendation. @rbjbruglio 02:15 AM - 20 Oct 2022

If you want nothing but gore #Terrifier2 is the movie for you @missmimilynn305 04:59 PM - 23 Oct 2022

#Terrifier2 shocked me. The death sequences were brutal, long, demented and, pretty original tbh. We were given too a great final girl to root for. The set design is so cool and Art the Clown is, indeed, terrifying. My stomach is all queasy but it was a fun time, kind of. @notyourfilmbro 05:34 PM - 23 Oct 2022

So I just happen to watch #Terrifier2 today and I must say .....WHAT A MOVIE MY LORD NO WONDER ALOT OF Y'ALL WERE FAINTING AND PUKING LMAO one of the best sequel ever made I'm glad everyone did an amazing job towards it was worth the 2 years delay as well I cannot wait for T3. @chainsawboi2 02:12 PM - 22 Oct 2022

Terrifier 2 is playing in select theaters now, for anyone interested in seeing it for themselves.