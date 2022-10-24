ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How The Cast Of "Interview With The Vampire" Has Changed After The Movie Premiered In 1994

By Michele Bird
 6 days ago

It's been almost 30 years since Interview with the Vampire was released.

Adapted from Anne Rice's 1976 horror novel, the 1994 film starred a cast of now household names including Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as Lestat and Louis.

The movie still serves as a staple for the Halloween season, and has even become a TV series for AMC .

Curious what the cast looks like today? I've got you covered, along with some of their latest on-screen roles.

To start, Brad Pitt played Louis.

And this is what he looks like now.

He recently starred as Ladybug in Bullet Train .

And as Jack Trainer in The Lost City .

Tom Cruise played Lestat.

And this is what he looks like now.

He recently reprised his role as Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick .

Kirsten Dunst played Claudia.

And this is what she looks like now.

She was last seen as Rose Gordon in The Power of the Dog .

Christian Slater played Malloy.

And this is what he looks like now.

In 2020, he played Dan Broderick in Dirty John .

Antonio Banderas played Armand.

And this is what he looks like now.

He recently appeared in Uncharted as Santiago Moncada.

Thandiwe Newton played Yvette.

And this is what she looks like now.

She currently stars as Maeve Millay in Westworld .

Finally, Stephen Rea played Santiago.

And this is what he looks like now.

One of his most recent roles was Mark in Flesh and Blood .

Along with playing Martin Killane in The Stranger .

Who's your favorite character from the original Interview with the Vampire ? Share your pick in the comments!

