Here's How The Cast Of "Interview With The Vampire" Has Changed After The Movie Premiered In 1994

People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
Here’s How The "Black Panther 2" Cast Honored Chadwick Boseman At The Premiere Last Night
Ryan Coogler's Chadwick Boseman necklace was made before they even started filming because "I wanted to have him close to me."
14 Times I Was Too Busy Looking At A Horror Movie Character's Outfit To Be Scared
Casey Becker's cream-colored sweater in Scream walked so Chris Evans's cream-colored sweater in Knives Out could run.
"Black Adam" Is Finally Here, And Here's What DC Comics Fans Really Think About It So Far
Looks like there are some new superheroes in town.
Will Smith Said That After He Slapped Chris Rock At The Oscars, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Called Him For 10 Days Straight
Will shared the story during a private screening for Emancipation, his new movie coming out this year.
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
"Hocus Pocus" Actor Omri Katz Admitted That He Was Totally Stoned While Filming The Movie
"We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"
Here's What Happened When Taylor Swift And Eddie Redmayne Did A Screen Test For "Les Misérables" Together
Taylor auditioned for the 2012 film but didn't land the part.
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Georgie Henley From "Chronicles Of Narnia" Almost Lost An Arm Due To A Rare Flesh-Eating Infection
“For the last nine years, I have been open about my scars in my personal life but have hidden them entirely in any professional context."
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
I Used AI To Show What The Characters Of "House Of The Dragon" According To The Book
Was the season finale a shocker for you? Look at these AI images and see if you're equally shocked at the results.
Rihanna Dropped Her First Single As A Lead In Six Years For "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," And Here's What People Had To Say About It
Rihanna dropped "Lift Me Up" at midnight, effectively ending a yearslong drought for new music from the singer.
Twitter Had Some Of The Best Reactions To Angelina Jolie Accompanying Zahara To Spelman's Homecoming, Because Of Course It Did
"Never in my life did I think I would see a picture of Angelina Jolie next to a picture [of] Boosie."
13 Of The Most Shocking Things We’ve Learned From Matthew Perry’s Memoir And Book Tour So Far
Because it's hard to keep up with all the Matthew Perry news lately.
