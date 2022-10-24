ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

3-year-old boy in critical condition after falling out window in Brooklyn

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixeFl_0ijr7Zv200

A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling out of a window in Brooklyn Sunday.

Police say the incident happened just after 1 p.m. at 89 West End Avenue in Brighton Beach.

They say the 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-floor window.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.

No criminality is suspected at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 11

Catherine Dardani
3d ago

Praying 🙏 he will be alright. Three year old can be a hand full running around and full of energy. Hope window guards were in place for safety from kids falling..

Reply(2)
4
Daphne Amy
2d ago

Jesus please heal this 3 year old boy back to normal. make sure he gets safety all the time. 😪🙏

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide

A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man who beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park

The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Queens Man Arrested for Woodside Shooting That Took Place Near Hart Playground in June

A 21-year-old Queens man was arrested Monday for a shooting that took place during a gunfight on a Woodside street in June. Karma Tsering, of 58th Street in Woodside, was arrested on charges of attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault and other crimes for allegedly shooting a 28-year-old man on the corner of 65th Street and Broadway on Tuesday, June 7 at approximately 3:20 p.m. The incident took place across the street from Hart Playground.
QUEENS, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy