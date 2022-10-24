3-year-old boy in critical condition after falling out window in Brooklyn

A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling out of a window in Brooklyn Sunday.

Police say the incident happened just after 1 p.m. at 89 West End Avenue in Brighton Beach.

They say the 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-floor window.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.

No criminality is suspected at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

