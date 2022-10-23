Ryder became the latest symbol for the movement to end carriage rides when video of him struggling to stand as his handler yelled in August went viral Ryder, the New York City carriage horse who went viral in August after collapsing during an incident caught on video, has died, PEOPLE confirms. The animal was euthanized at the private residence he'd been relocated to following the dramatic event, a rep for the local Transit Workers Union shared. According to the New York Times, Ryder had been steadily losing weight, ultimately collapsing and suffering...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO