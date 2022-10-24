Read full article on original website
Sporting KC signs midfielder Nemanja Radoja
Sporting Kansas City have signed 29-year-old Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja on a three-year MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s 2023 roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa. Radoja made his professional debut in...
MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals best players - ranked
After another thrilling round of matches, the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals are set. The Philadelphia Union were the first to make it through, beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in a tight, hotly-contested showdown at Subaru Park. Just hours later, Supporters' Shield winners LAFC came out on top 3-2 in another thrilling El Trafico clash against the LA Galaxy.
Champions League roundup 26/10/22: Barcelona out; Liverpool through; Napoli goalscoring spree continues
CF Montreal face uncertain winter despite season of progress in 2022
After crashing out of the MLS Cup Playoffs to defending champions NYCFC at the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals stage, CF Montreal find themselves at a crossroads. The gradual improvement under Wilfried Nancy - who took over in March 2021 following the departure of Thierry Henry after almost five years as an assistant coach - is there for all to see.
Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year for 2022
Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin has won Major League Soccer's Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award for 2022. It's the second time Curtin has picked up the honor after previously doing so in 2020 when he guided the Union to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title. The 43-year-old saw off competition from LAFC's Steve Cherundolo and Wilfried Nancy of CF Montreal.
Barcelona eliminated from UEFA Champions League at group stage
Barcelona have once again been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage following Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday evening.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Nico Estevez 'proud' as FC Dallas prove the doubters wrong in 2022
FC Dallas exited the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 defeat to rivals Austin FC on Sunday evening, but in the grand scheme of things, that'll do little to dampen the new-found optimism around the club. After years of underinvestment and missing out on the post-season in 2021, finishing 11th...
Jorge Torres Nilo insists Pachuca stand as clear favorites to win the 2022 Liga MX Apertura
Toluca is set to host Pachuca on Thursday at Estadio Nemesio Díez for the first leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura final, defeating Santos Laguna and Club America to reach the championship series.
FC Cincinnati 'fell a bit short' despite MLS Cup Playoffs debut, says Matt Miazga
After making their MLS Cup Playoffs debut and reaching the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals following three years at the bottom, FC Cincinnati have every right to celebrate their 2022 season. However, general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan have instilled a new mentality at TQL Stadium; one that isn't...
Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSV Eindhoven - Europa League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face PSV in the Europa League.
USMNT names roster for October, November fitness camp: 9 MLS players called up
Gregg Berhalter has named his roster for the United States Men's National Team's upcoming training camp between October 25 and November 5.
MLS expansion team St Louis CITY SC rename stadium to CITYPARK
St. Louis City SC has announced a rename for their new stadium, going from Centene Stadium to CITYPARK ahead of their debut season in MLS. The announcement was made just eight months after the initial naming rights agreement with managed care company Centene. “After discussions with Centene, we have agreed...
Georgia Stanway admits Bayern Munich move was key to her strong Euro 2022 displays
Georgia Stanway has admitted that sealing her move to Bayern Munich before Euro 2022 was key to her strong performances at the tournament.
Jonathan David keen on joining a 'massive' club in Premier League or La Liga
Jonathan David speaks about making the next step in his club career amid transfer links to Chelsea and Man Utd.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Maccabi Haifa - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Nicolas Ibáñez: Toluca stands as favorites ahead of Liga MX Apertura final
Pachuca is set to visit Toluca for the first leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura final on Thursday, after defeating Tigres and Monterrey to reach the championship series.
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Barça comfortably beaten at Camp Nou following Champions League exit
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Barca comfortably beaten at Camp Nou following Champions League exit.
Frida Maanum hails competition for places at Arsenal
Frida Maanum hails the competition for places at Arsenal.
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP: Player ratings as Spurs miss chance to clinch Champions League progression
Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting CP on Wednesday evening, missing the chance to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
