ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

'Fingers crossed': Several hundred North Bay neighbors face possible planned PG&E shutoffs

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ku3uV_0ijjm4fk00

About 200 customers have been notified by PG&E about a possible public safety power shutoff in Napa county on Sunday.

Power was supposed to be shut off starting at 6 a.m., then 7 a.m., but there have not been any reports of outages in Napa County just yet.

PG&E meteorologists are monitoring high-speed winds.

The strong winds combined with drought conditions could increase fire risk in the area.

It is expected to affect customers North of Calistoga along Highway 29 near the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park area, PG&E says.

If the shut-off happens -- it is expected to last until 3 p.m. on Monday.

VIDEO: What you can do right now to prepare for a PG&E power shut down

PG&E may cut electrical power during days of Red Flag Warnings and/or extreme fire danger, and it could cause WiFi transmitters, streaming TVs and digital assistants like Amazon's Echo to experience an outage. Here are some tips to get ready for a shut off.

PG&E says it coordinated with the County and City of Calistoga Fire Station and will have Grab & Go Bags for impacted customers this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will include: a battery phone charger, water, snacks and a blanket at the fire station.

The pick up location is at 1113 Washington St, Calistoga, CA 94515.

In addition to Napa County, Sonoma County is also included in the possible power shutoff in the Bay Area which would impact three customers in the area.

Several hundred Bay Area neighbors are in a holding pattern, waiting to see if their power stays on. PG&E says a Public Safety Power Shutoff is possible for parts of Napa, Sonoma and Lake Counties between now and tomorrow in response to rising wildfire risk.

"We have a generator, so when we get these notices we make sure we have all our extension cords and all the gas we need," said Jenna McCormick from Calistoga.

VIDEO: PG&E warns power shutoff in Napa Co. due to strong winds

About 200 customers have been notified by PG&E about a possible public safety power shutoff in Napa county on Sunday.

McCormick has a generator ready to go in case the power goes out to her family's Calistoga Home. She's received alerts from PG&E and Napa County about the possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS, due to a rising wildfire risk.

"I thought they were going to do it this morning, so we charged all the portable chargers, went through the checklists. They haven't turned it off yet," McCormick added.

It was a windy Sunday in Calistoga. PG&E said it was still monitoring gusty conditions hour by hour, ready to notify several hundred impacted customers, if need be.

"We've been in touch with them, to let them know. We don't want to shut off the power so we'll wait til the very last minute to give them go or no go, we know how going without power impacts our customers, so we use it as a tool of last resort," said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

Firefighters say a wind advisory has been in effect this weekend, but no red flag weather watch has been called.

"Regardless, we still want the community to be prepared, no rain in sight. All it takes is one spark, and we could wind up with a significant incident, with how dry things continue to get," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Back in Calistoga McCormick was watching the weather, hoping for the best.

"Fingers crossed, thank you," she said.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Sunday forecast

Sunny skies and breezy winds are on the way today as cool 60s and 70s settle in this afternoon.

RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week

As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early earthquake detection system still cumbersome to install and use

SAN JOSE -- Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in San Jose's east foothills provided a real-life test of the potential and limitations of the state's earthquake early detection and warning system."The point of the earthquake early warning is not to alert you to every little rumble that you may possibly feel. Only the ones that may knock stuff off the shelves or put you in harm's way," says Lori Nezhura, CAL OES Deputy Director.Sign up for MyShake app and emergency text message alertsNezhura says more than 95,000 alerts were issued to people throughout the Bay Area. Under the current system,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

18 displaced after fire destroys apartment unit in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Eighteen people have been displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment unit on Thursday, the San Rafael Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire broke out at 53 Woodland Ave. where one more apartment unit was also damaged. No injuries were reported, and the 18 displaced are being helped by […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
NBC Bay Area

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
SAN JOSE, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California

Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
CLEARLAKE, CA
KRON4 News

New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes

A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy