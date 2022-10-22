Read full article on original website
Wedding: Pinchevsky – Spielman
The wedding of Shalom Pinchevsky of Arad, Israel and Chanie Spielman of Crown Heights took place Tuesday night at Razag Ballroom.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Guests Enjoy Fascinating Kovtzim Brimming With New Content
Extensive articles covering an array of topics, alongside new and fascinating content were published in the “Kovtzim L’chizuk Hahiskashrus” series by the Vaad Talmidei Hatmimim Haolomi throughout the month of Tishrei. With the goal of providing rich chassidishe content to the thousands of Bochurim who came to...
CGI UK Campers Experience Unforgettable Tishrei in New York
Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural Tishrei with the Rebbe trip, CGI UK arranged another trip this year with even more campers in attendance. Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural Tishrei with the Rebbe trip, staff of CGI UK Masmidim this past summer were determined to continue the tradition, hoping to even make it better than before. But nothing prepared them for the enthusiasm they encountered from the bochurim as Tishrei loomed closer.
