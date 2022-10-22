Read full article on original website
Guests Enjoy Fascinating Kovtzim Brimming With New Content
Extensive articles covering an array of topics, alongside new and fascinating content were published in the “Kovtzim L’chizuk Hahiskashrus” series by the Vaad Talmidei Hatmimim Haolomi throughout the month of Tishrei. With the goal of providing rich chassidishe content to the thousands of Bochurim who came to...
CGI UK Campers Experience Unforgettable Tishrei in New York
Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural Tishrei with the Rebbe trip, CGI UK arranged another trip this year with even more campers in attendance. Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural Tishrei with the Rebbe trip, staff of CGI UK Masmidim this past summer were determined to continue the tradition, hoping to even make it better than before. But nothing prepared them for the enthusiasm they encountered from the bochurim as Tishrei loomed closer.
Young Shluchim Create Animated Videos to Aid Chidon Study
Young shluchim Mendel and Dovber Goldwasser have spent the past few months script writing, animating and narrating the first few units of the Yahadus book, creating videos that are entertaining but packed with information. The yomim tovim are over and it’s time to get serious… About the Chidon Hamitzvos!...
Festive Opening of New Chabad Mesivta in Vienna
A festive opening ceremony was held at the Chabad Mesivta of Vienna, with the participation of the students, their parents and friends of the yeshiva. What are the guidelines of a “Tomchei Temimim” yeshiva? And how do they apply to our generation?. A festive and playful opening ceremony...
