Sullivan High School seniors service the community
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was PSAT day for sophomores and juniors at Sullivan High School. While those students took their exams, seniors spent the day helping out in the community. They took part in a variety of community service projects. We caught up with a group that helped clean and organize at “Our Father’s Arms,” an organization that provides food and clothing to people in need.
CASY grant to fund case manager position
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization recently received a grant to help families moving through the court system. Chances and Services for Youth, or CASY, received a $250,000 Community Catalyst Grant from Vigo County and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. CASY is partnering with Vigo County Court Division Two as well as Judge Lakshmi “Lucky” Reddy to create a case manager position to assist children and families.
‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health...
Revolutionary War Veteran honored at Cloverdale cemetery
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday’s ceremony was years in the making for Steve Scully. Scully discovered his connection to Jacob Piercy, a Revolutionary War veteran buried at the Cloverdale Cemetery, about three years ago. He contacted the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to see if they knew about it, and they informed him they wanted to have a ceremonial marker unveiled at his grave.
Update: Missing Lawrenceville man found
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Update: According to Illinois State Police, the missing person alert for Floyd Wheeler has now been canceled due to the man being located by police. Original: Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler...
Controversial proposed ordinance discussed in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dozens of community members filled Harlan Hall in Marshall to voice their concerns about a potential ordinance in the city. Marshall City Council hosted a public hearing on Monday to give community members the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed plan to extend its zoning rules to land up to a half mile outside city limits.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-70 have reopened following Tuesday semi crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said, “All lanes of I-70 eastbound at the 47-mile marker are now open. Everyone please have a safe commute to work this morning.”. According to Ames the cause of the crash was unsafe lane movement. 1st Update: Sgt....
