Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

By James Parks
 3 days ago

NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

Week 7 NFL schedule on TV

Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Falcons at Bengals
Sun., Oct.23 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Bengals -6.5
FPI pick: Bengals 75.5%
Score: Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Lions at Cowboys
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Cowboys -6.5
FPI pick: Cowboys 82.4%
Score: Cowboys 24, Lions 6

Colts at Titans
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Titans -2.5
FPI pick: Titans 49.9%
Score: Titans 19, Colts 10

Packers at Commanders
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Packers -4.5
FPI pick: Packers 68.2%
Score: Commanders 23, Packers 21

Buccaneers at Panthers
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Buccaneers -13
FPI pick: Buccaneers 88.3%
Score: Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

Giants at Jaguars
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Jaguars -3
FPI pick: Jaguars 72.8%
Score: Giants 23, Jaguars 17

Browns at Ravens
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Ravens -6.5
FPI pick: Ravens 62.5%
Score: Ravens 23, Browns 20

Jets at Broncos
Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Jets -1.5
FPI pick: Jets 71.2%
Score: Jets 16, Broncos 9

Texans at Raiders
Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Raiders -7
FPI pick: Raiders 81.6%
Score: Raiders 38, Texans 20

Seahawks at Chargers
Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Chargers -5
FPI pick: Chargers 74.2%
Score: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Chiefs at 49ers
Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Chiefs -1
FPI pick: Chiefs 64.6%
Score: Chiefs 44, 49ers 23

Steelers at Dolphins
Sun., Oct. 23 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Point spread: Dolphins -7
FPI pick: Dolphins 72.5%
Score: Dolphins 16, Steelers 10

