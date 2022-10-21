ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Comments / 0

 

unioncountydailydigital.com

U.C. Commission Greeted With Light Agenda

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Commissioners were met with a light agenda at today’s regular meeting in which the names of the companies that intend to bid on a contract with the county for fiber installation were opened and read into the record. Board President Steve Robinson noted...
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Property Owner Appeals Decision By Plain City DRB

PLAIN CITY –- At its regular meeting Monday, the Plain City Village Council heard an appeal of the Design Review Board’s decision to approve the renovations of a building located at the heart of the village. The appeal was filed by Tim Dawson, who is a member of...
PLAIN CITY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Rolls Out Proposed 2023 Budget

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council and the public got its first official look at the proposed 2023 budget for the City of Marysville during its regular meeting Monday, following a short presentation of the budget to the public prior to the 7 p.m. meeting. The Marysville City Council...
MARYSVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
WORTHINGTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Provides Update On Construction

Construction at the current MEVSD Central Office located at 1000 Edgewood Drive will begin November 2022. This will allow Edgewood students and staff to access their additional learning space for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. While construction is taking place at 1000 Edgewood Drive, the majority of the...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Encourages Citizen Responses With Online Survey

MARYSVILLE – As part of the city’s five-year Strategic Plan, Marysville is asking its residents to complete an online survey which will help the city to both identify its strengths and provide information where the city may improve. The survey, which was just released this morning, can be...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Weekly Construction Update

MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 westbound between U.S. 42 and U.S. 36 will have various lane restrictions starting 6 a.m., Sunday, October 23 through 6 a.m., Monday, October 24. U.S....
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports October 21-23, 2022

A deputy was dispatched to the 16000 block of Martin Welch Road to investigate a vehicle parked in the ditch. As a result of the investigation, the driver, Justin L. Rhoades, age 31 of Marysville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and a report was taken, #22-0872.
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County

BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH

Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Business, Civic Leaders Invite ECHS Students To Pitch Ideas

MARYSVILLE – Sometimes you need all the brains and ideas you can get. With that in mind, a number of local civic and business leaders were invited Friday to give presentations at the Marysville Early College High School, where they asked the students to help with solving some of the real world problems that business owners and government officials face on a daily basis.
MARYSVILLE, OH
10TV

1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

October 25, 2022

Comments / 0

