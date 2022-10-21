Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com
U.C. Commission Greeted With Light Agenda
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Commissioners were met with a light agenda at today’s regular meeting in which the names of the companies that intend to bid on a contract with the county for fiber installation were opened and read into the record. Board President Steve Robinson noted...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Property Owner Appeals Decision By Plain City DRB
PLAIN CITY –- At its regular meeting Monday, the Plain City Village Council heard an appeal of the Design Review Board’s decision to approve the renovations of a building located at the heart of the village. The appeal was filed by Tim Dawson, who is a member of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Rolls Out Proposed 2023 Budget
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council and the public got its first official look at the proposed 2023 budget for the City of Marysville during its regular meeting Monday, following a short presentation of the budget to the public prior to the 7 p.m. meeting. The Marysville City Council...
cwcolumbus.com
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Provides Update On Construction
Construction at the current MEVSD Central Office located at 1000 Edgewood Drive will begin November 2022. This will allow Edgewood students and staff to access their additional learning space for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. While construction is taking place at 1000 Edgewood Drive, the majority of the...
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Encourages Citizen Responses With Online Survey
MARYSVILLE – As part of the city’s five-year Strategic Plan, Marysville is asking its residents to complete an online survey which will help the city to both identify its strengths and provide information where the city may improve. The survey, which was just released this morning, can be...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 westbound between U.S. 42 and U.S. 36 will have various lane restrictions starting 6 a.m., Sunday, October 23 through 6 a.m., Monday, October 24. U.S....
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
Latitude Five25 owners will have to sell apartment complex, city attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is close to an agreement with the company owning Latitude Five25 apartments – asking them to sell the crime-ridden, unsanitary complex within three months of the resolution. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release Tuesday he expects to finalize the agreement with management company […]
myfox28columbus.com
Historic Buxton Inn saved from fire, family vows to re-open as soon as possible
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers were trying to salvage what they could from the Buxton Inn kitchen after a fire ripped through Tuesday morning. Owners said they are donating the contents of the freezer to a local food pantry. They are putting tarps down and boarding up windows at the back of the building.
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports October 21-23, 2022
A deputy was dispatched to the 16000 block of Martin Welch Road to investigate a vehicle parked in the ditch. As a result of the investigation, the driver, Justin L. Rhoades, age 31 of Marysville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and a report was taken, #22-0872.
crawfordcountynow.com
Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH
Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
crawfordcountynow.com
Attorney issues statement regarding her Law Practice as Stone faces disciplinary conduct matters
BUCYRUS—Local attorney Tani Eyer submitted the following statement to Crawford County Now regarding her plans in the wake of disciplinary conduct charges made against Adam Stone:. “The Neff Law Firm, Ltd. was formed in 1996 when Robert C. Neff, Jr. returned to Bucyrus to join his father in the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Business, Civic Leaders Invite ECHS Students To Pitch Ideas
MARYSVILLE – Sometimes you need all the brains and ideas you can get. With that in mind, a number of local civic and business leaders were invited Friday to give presentations at the Marysville Early College High School, where they asked the students to help with solving some of the real world problems that business owners and government officials face on a daily basis.
1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is wanted after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun to a south Columbus high school Monday. According to police, the suspect left South High School on the 1100 block of Ann Street and then returned at approximately 1:55 p.m., when he was stopped and searched by […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
October 25, 2022
