Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Booted From Hawaiian Airlines Flight After Warning Crew Not To Speak To Her
An irate passenger was ejected from a Hawaiian Airlines longhaul flight after a crew mistake so incensed her that she became unbearably hostile to the flight attendants. No Trip To Paradise After Irate Passenger Ejected From Hawaiian Airlines Flight To Honolulu – Flight Attendants Say She Was Too Threatening.
dexerto.com
TikToker localtumbleweed goes viral for handling rude hotel customer like a champ
A TikToker named ‘localtumbleweed’ is going viral for the way she handled a rude customer at the hotel where she works, garnering praise from hundreds of thousands of commenters. TikTok is a haven for viral content of all kinds, but one particularly popular category on the app is...
Comments / 0