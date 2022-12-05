Stylists reveal 14 items from your 2022 wardrobe that you should get rid of

Insider asked two style experts to share which fashion trends are on their way out this year .

Denim-on-denim looks and camo-print clothes are both fading, as are larger sunglasses.

They also said high-waisted pants are being replaced by mid- and low-rise varieties.

Big round sunglasses were popular for a while. Getty Images

Exchange your oversized sunglasses for small, rectangular styles.

Retro sunglasses are still popular . But according to Katya Bychkova, style expert and founder of StyleSprinter.com , they're no longer in fashion.

Instead of picking up oversized cat-eye frames, opt for smaller and more rectangular sunnies.

"The more your sunglasses look like they belong in 'The Matrix,' the better," Bychkova told Insider.

Some T-shirt patterns have fallen out of favor. urbazon/Getty Images

Outdated T-shirts that were relevant a few years ago aren't worth keeping.

Nothing dates your look worse than T-shirts with old prints, according to Bychkova.

"I'm not necessarily talking about free swag that you scored in high school and continue wearing to the gym to this day," she said. "It's more about signature prints that were recently popular, like abstract faces or cow-print T-shirts."

Instead, Bychkova recommended going for minimalistic tees that are either plain or only have a simple logo. They'll stay in style longer and won't reveal the year you bought them.

You can't fit much under a tight blazer. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Slim-fit blazers are being replaced by oversized cuts, allowing for layers.

"Shapeless, slim-fit blazers that can't take a sweater underneath were never really in, but I continue seeing people wearing them for some reason," Bychkova told Insider.

Additionally, an unlined blazer doesn't keep its shape, making it tough to style. Instead, the expert said to opt for an oversized blazer with defined shoulders.

If it fits your style, getting one size bigger than you normally would allows you to layer more underneath.

Peplum tops look better on the hanger.

Peplum tops might look good in the store. But according to Tara West, fashion stylist, award-winning lifestyle blogger , and podcast cohost, they never translate as well when you get home.

In lieu of a peplum, she suggested trying a corset top.

A corset or bustier offers a figure-flattering, sleek look. The stylist said to pair it with relaxed denim or trousers and finish with an oversized blazer.

There are plenty of headband styles out there, but right now clips are coming back. Cavan Images/Getty Images

Headbands have been replaced by fun 1990s-inspired clips and bobby pins.

Headbands were very hot a few seasons back, according to Bychkova, but they've recently become more obsolete.

"Instead of romantic headbands of the past, go for edgy snap hair clips or bobby pins from the 1990s," she told Insider.

She said the hair accessories look particularly great if you wear your hair straight.

Camo may look a little dated, but you can take inspiration from its color scheme. Drazen_/Getty Images

Replace camo prints with rich olive-green pieces.

Camo print is on its way out, and West recommended replacing any items you have with rich olive-green pieces.

"Look for an olive-green leather motorcycle jacket or cargo pants and wear them with a thick sweater or cropped jacket," she told Insider.

Smocked dresses are nice a breezy for summer, but there are more current styles to try. David Espejo/Getty Images

Try a maxi slip dress instead of a smocked dress.

"Nap Dresses became popular during the pandemic, but now when everyone is back in the office, this dress style looks outdated," Bychkova told Insider.

Instead of dresses with smocking, which is popular right now and can be found on some styles of Nap Dresses from Hill House, you may want to try a trendy maxi slip dress.

Whether made out of luxurious silk or a more affordable satin, a slip dress is a versatile wardrobe staple that can last through all seasons, according to the style expert.

High-waisted jeans had a good run, but lower styles are trending. Creative Lab/Getty Images

High-waisted pants have been ditched for mid- and low-rise varieties.

"The high and ultra-high rise pants and denim options were a huge trend, especially for the office," West told Insider. "Until you couldn't catch your breath at the end of the day because your pants were too tight."

The stylist said more comfortable mid- and low-rise pants are back for winter 2022 and will continue to trend into spring 2023.

If you're feeling a little apprehensive about the trend , West recommended adding a chic belt to help keep your pants up where they belong.

Bold prints had their moment, but more neutral vibes are coming back. xavierarnau/Getty Images

Thin, boxy sweaters in statement prints are out.

Thin, boxy sweaters in bold prints are out of the picture for the upcoming season, according to Bychkova.

"To pick a trendier knitwear option, go for an oversized mohair cardigan," she told Insider.

She also suggested pairing an oversized sweater with a contrasting texture, such as a silk skirt or wool trousers.

Skip the midi skirt, and opt for a mini.

The midi skirt, which hits below the knee and above the ankle, has been a great, versatile staple for a long time. But it's time to make room for a few new lengths, according to West.

The stylist said micro miniskirts and long, dramatic maxi skirts have taken over.

"The midi length doesn't have as much personality and drama as we are seeing with these trending lengths," she told Insider.

Tighter looks have faded away in favor of more baggy styles. AnnaZhuk/Getty Images

Stirrup leggings are being replaced by cargo pants.

Stirrup leggings had their moment, but it passed long ago, according to Bychkova.

Instead of skin-tight leggings, she recommended going for a pair of hot cargo pants — the more pockets the better.

Fitted button-down shirts are things of the past.

Bychkova said it's time to stick those fitted button-downs in the back of your wardrobe.

"Instead, wear oversized shirts to embrace the trendy 'clean-girl' aesthetic," she told Insider. "Ideally, an oversized button-down will feature minimalistic, barely-there buttons and no pockets."

When it comes to colors, the style expert recommended sticking to neutrals, so it's easy to style them for everything from office-appropriate looks to vacation outfits.

Some people may always have an affinity for this trend, but it's losing steam. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Denim-on-denim is on its way out.

"We all love our denim, but the head-to-toe look is overpowering and can come across as a little cheap, even if it's the most premium designer," West told Insider.

To replace this trend, start incorporating a pattern that pairs beautifully with denim , like plaid.

Plaid pants, vests, and cozy shackets (a hybrid of a shirt and jacket) are sophisticated additions to any wardrobe.

Faux fur has become increasingly popular. GVK/Getty Images

People are moving away from real fur clothing items.

This isn't breaking news, but most people aren't wearing real fur anymore, according to West.

"If you have fur coats, hats, or even fur collars, you can put them away or try to consign them," she told Insider. "It's all about faux fur now, and that also goes for leather."

The stylist said designers are finding incredible ways to replicate the look and feel of fur without the controversial manufacturing process.