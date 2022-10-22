‘I do hope that it is something that makes an impression on them’ | Wichita State holds 10th annual STEM workshop for middle school girls

Read full article on original website
Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
Wichita wins big at state restaurant awards, can claim state’s Restaurateur of the Year
Wichita also is home to the 2022’s Hot New Concept and its latest Hall of Fame member
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
KAKE TV
'That will kind of crush me': Wichita resident hoping $20K in student loans will be forgiven
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is in limbo. More than 22 million borrowers who applied are hoping for up to $20,000 in debt relief. The administration was going to start forgiving loans as early as this past Sunday but a Federal Appeals Court...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Free Halloween Displays to visit & Spooky Light Shows in Wichita
When I think of Halloween displays the first thing I think of is the College Hill neighborhood. It has been a family favorite for years. All over the neighborhood are houses that take Halloween decorating to the extreme. Some of the houses wait until Halloween Eve to put out their...
Weis wants to spread Hutchinson Regional's message all over Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the new Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, Brittney Weis, one of her goals is to get the community to look again at Hutchinson Regional as living up to its name not just for Hutchinson, but for the region as a whole.
Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
KAKE TV
Avian flu closes Sedgwick County Zoo bird exhibit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Due to a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or avian flu in Hutchinson, the Sedgwick County Zoo has closed their bird exhibits temporarily. "The close proximity of the disease has triggered the Sedgwick County Zoo to once again implement its HPAI action plan in...
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
A member of the Newman University men's soccer team has died.
KAKE TV
'Every vote is important': Sedgwick County begins early in-person voting
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - It might not seem all that long ago that you were voting in the August primary, but early in-person voting is back again here in Sedgwick County. Election officials say that around 500 people voted Monday, a couple dozen more than on the same day...
These Wichita-area volleyball teams are headed to Kansas high school state tournaments
More than a dozen local schools punched their tickets over this past weekend by winning sub-state championships.
thesunflower.com
The Story Behind the Building: Devlin
Devlin Hall is marked by its sharp angles and overall clean and sleek appearance. Its namesake, Tom Devlin, however, is known for his philanthropic nature and business successes. Devlin Hall is quoted as “the first building in the world dedicated to entrepreneurship.” Devlin Hall opened its doors in 1989, decades after Devlin graduated from Wichita State University.
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
KAKE TV
Community Taskforce Dashboard now available
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Children and Families along with other law enforcement agencies has created a dashboard to review Youth Corrections System Standards after the death of Cedric Lofton. In September of 2021, Cedric Lofton was taken to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment...
One of Wichita’s Taco Tico restaurants has closed, but owner says he might look south
The restaurant closed on Oct. 15.
KAKE TV
Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
kfdi.com
Eight people injured in east Wichita crash
Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: David “D.J.” McGuinn located safe
Family of David "D.J." McGinn said he's been located safe. The family of missing south-central Kansas man is worried for his safety. David “D.J.” McGinn was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Wichita. His siblings said he hasn’t been seen in a week, though he was last contacted by phone on Oct. 15. Since then, his cell phone has been off and his social media pages are silent.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
