Wichita, KS

‘I do hope that it is something that makes an impression on them’ | Wichita State holds 10th annual STEM workshop for middle school girls

By Maeve Ashbrook
KAKE TV
 3 days ago
wichitaonthecheap.com

Free Halloween Displays to visit & Spooky Light Shows in Wichita

When I think of Halloween displays the first thing I think of is the College Hill neighborhood. It has been a family favorite for years. All over the neighborhood are houses that take Halloween decorating to the extreme. Some of the houses wait until Halloween Eve to put out their...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Avian flu closes Sedgwick County Zoo bird exhibit

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Due to a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or avian flu in Hutchinson, the Sedgwick County Zoo has closed their bird exhibits temporarily. "The close proximity of the disease has triggered the Sedgwick County Zoo to once again implement its HPAI action plan in...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
thesunflower.com

The Story Behind the Building: Devlin

Devlin Hall is marked by its sharp angles and overall clean and sleek appearance. Its namesake, Tom Devlin, however, is known for his philanthropic nature and business successes. Devlin Hall is quoted as “the first building in the world dedicated to entrepreneurship.” Devlin Hall opened its doors in 1989, decades after Devlin graduated from Wichita State University.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Community Taskforce Dashboard now available

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Children and Families along with other law enforcement agencies has created a dashboard to review Youth Corrections System Standards after the death of Cedric Lofton. In September of 2021, Cedric Lofton was taken to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Eight people injured in east Wichita crash

Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: David “D.J.” McGuinn located safe

Family of David "D.J." McGinn said he's been located safe. The family of missing south-central Kansas man is worried for his safety. David “D.J.” McGinn was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Wichita. His siblings said he hasn’t been seen in a week, though he was last contacted by phone on Oct. 15. Since then, his cell phone has been off and his social media pages are silent.
WICHITA, KS

