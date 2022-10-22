Read full article on original website
timbercreekathletics.com
Boys Varsity Golf finishes 5th place at DISTRICT Tournament
The Boys Varsity Golf Team competed in the Florida 3A District 6 Tournament today and placed 5th overall. While the Wolves did not qualify for the Regional Tournament next week as a team, their Sophomore anchor, Brady Coffin was able to snag a 3rd qualifying spot to compete as an individual. He will compete next Monday back at Royal St. Cloud Golf Links to try and continue his bid for the State tournament.
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Golf | Close out Season at Royal St Cloud Golf Links
We would like to congratulate the Timber Creek Girls Golf team as they wrapped up their season at Royal St Cloud Golf Links for the district tournament today. We are extremely proud of our Lady Wolves!. #WeAreTC.
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Volleyball | GAMEDAY vs Deland Bulldogs
Good luck to Coach Calcote and the Lady Wolves as the team travels to Deland High School to compete against the Bulldogs in the Regional Quarterfinals today. Go Wolves!
DeLand, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Edgewater, Lake Minneola win district titles, Mainland one win away
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Edgewater Eagles and Lake Minneola Hawks soared to titles, and the Daytona Beach Mainland Buccaneers are just a win away from lifting the trophy as district races heat up across Central Florida. In Monday night action, Mainland bounced back from a 33-6 non-district loss to ...
timbercreekathletics.com
Freshman Football | GAMEDAY vs Winter Park Wildcats
Good luck to the freshman football team as the Wolves host the Winter Park Wildcats at Timber Creek Stadium tonight. Go Wolves!
theapopkavoice.com
Blue Darters rally; Wekiva stalled
The Apopka Blue Darters continued their winning ways last Friday with a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Lake Mary. Unfortunately, the Wekiva Mustangs could not rally, falling to the Jones Tigers 21-7. Apopka 21, Lake Mary 17. Call them the Cardiac Darters. For the fourth time this season, the Apopka Blue...
Breaking: East River (Orlando) quarterback dies in car accident
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nick Miner, a three-year varsity quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, died Saturday night in a car accident, according to his head coach Tony Piccalo. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Orange County for three years. He had more ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Thoughts on Decommitment of Wide Receiver Daidren Zipperer
Saturday night Pitt lost a football game, and on Monday night they lost a verbal commitment. 2023 three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer announced on Twitter that he was opening his recruitment back up and was no longer committed to Pitt. The native of Lakeland, Florida wasn’t committed to Pitt very...
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
Orange County high school student killed in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that left one driver dead and two pedestrians with serious injuries. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard just south of Oberly Parkway around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
aroundosceola.com
DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)
The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
WESH
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
click orlando
State Road 415 reopens after suspect in multi-county pursuit jumps in water, captured in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 415 at the Seminole County line has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a fleeing suspect. The agency tweeted at 7:33 p.m. that the road was closed at the Seminole County line...
click orlando
Deputies ID man shot, killed in Pine Hills; reward offered for arrest
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Pine Hills. Deputies were called early Sunday to 5600 block of Perrine Drive, just west of Pine Hills Road, for reports of gunfire.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Winter Park, Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced the relocation of its Winter Park restaurant, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005993/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Winter Park, which is now open for business. It is located at 480 N. Orlando Avenue (Suite 100), bringing an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 7,840-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
