Orlando, FL

Boys Varsity Golf finishes 5th place at DISTRICT Tournament

The Boys Varsity Golf Team competed in the Florida 3A District 6 Tournament today and placed 5th overall. While the Wolves did not qualify for the Regional Tournament next week as a team, their Sophomore anchor, Brady Coffin was able to snag a 3rd qualifying spot to compete as an individual. He will compete next Monday back at Royal St. Cloud Golf Links to try and continue his bid for the State tournament.
Girls Volleyball | GAMEDAY vs Deland Bulldogs

Good luck to Coach Calcote and the Lady Wolves as the team travels to Deland High School to compete against the Bulldogs in the Regional Quarterfinals today. Go Wolves!
DeLand, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The St Malachy School basketball team will have a game with DeLand-Weldon High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
Blue Darters rally; Wekiva stalled

The Apopka Blue Darters continued their winning ways last Friday with a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Lake Mary. Unfortunately, the Wekiva Mustangs could not rally, falling to the Jones Tigers 21-7. Apopka 21, Lake Mary 17. Call them the Cardiac Darters. For the fourth time this season, the Apopka Blue...
Die-Hards: Thoughts on Decommitment of Wide Receiver Daidren Zipperer

Saturday night Pitt lost a football game, and on Monday night they lost a verbal commitment. 2023 three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer announced on Twitter that he was opening his recruitment back up and was no longer committed to Pitt. The native of Lakeland, Florida wasn’t committed to Pitt very...
DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)

The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30

Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Winter Park, Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced the relocation of its Winter Park restaurant, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005993/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Winter Park, which is now open for business. It is located at 480 N. Orlando Avenue (Suite 100), bringing an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 7,840-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
