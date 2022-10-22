The Boys Varsity Golf Team competed in the Florida 3A District 6 Tournament today and placed 5th overall. While the Wolves did not qualify for the Regional Tournament next week as a team, their Sophomore anchor, Brady Coffin was able to snag a 3rd qualifying spot to compete as an individual. He will compete next Monday back at Royal St. Cloud Golf Links to try and continue his bid for the State tournament.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO