Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Related
capecoralbreeze.com
Five Florida hotels raise $12,000 for Hurricane Ian relief
Five of Tampa-based Mainsail Lodging & Development’s popular hotel rooftop bars held a “Raise the Roof for Hurricane Ian Relief” night, raising $12,000 for the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida. On Thursday, Oct. 6, EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge (Epicurean Hotel in Tampa); Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar (Fenway Hotel in Dunedin); Vantage Rooftop Bar (The Karol Hotel in Clearwater); and Skybox Rooftop Bar (Residence Inn Tampa Wesley Chapel) donated half of the evening’s sales to directly support of those impacted by the storm. The fifth hotel, Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers, hosted a community rally on Wednesday, Oct. 12, during which 300 family food kits were distributed, more than 800 hot lunches were served, and families in need could meet with a variety of non-profit organizations and FEMA for assistance. Later that evening, Luminary’s rooftop bar, Beacon Social Drinkery, donated 100% of its sales from the night.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things happening around town! In addition to all the awesome things going on this weekend, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite pumpkin patches […]
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Tampa food hall concept, The Hall at Midtown, isn't happening
Since the closure of Tampa Heights' flagship location, Wilson has opened two more of his state-of-the-art food halls.
10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland
Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)
With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
WSVN-TV
Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked
TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
violetskyadventures.com
Bike at this Florida State Park that was once a Phosphate Mine
Explore miles of wilderness bicycle trails at Alafia River State Park. See native birds and watch out for alligators as you explore some of Hillsborough county’s most beautify scenery. Located just a short drive from Tampa, this state park is a wonderful outdoor getaway. About. Once known as Lonesome...
cohaitungchi.com
32 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lakeland (FL)
Lakeland, Florida is the largest city in Polk County, Florida, it is located along I-4 between Tampa and Orlando. You are reading: Indoor things to do in lakeland fl | 32 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lakeland (FL) There are numerous things to do in Lakeland, It is...
tampamagazines.com
2022 Sandwich Hunt Winners
When it comes to sandwiches, every region has its penchant. Take a trip to Louisiana and a po’boy may tickle your fancy. Near the northeast coast, a lobster roll may be your craving. In Tampa Bay, the Cuban and grouper sandwich may be what we are known for, but local tastebuds love to be tantalized by many other heroes, hoagies and handhelds.
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
Congressional candidate on Tampa police ride-along during Ybor City shooting
Tampa police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed someone following a fight early Sunday morning.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022
What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Southwest flight heading to Indianapolis makes emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from an unrelated story. A Southwest aircraft headed from Tampa to Indianapolis had to make an emergency landing Tuesday, Dan Landson, a representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed. The aircraft diverted to Jacksonville because of a "potential mechanical issue," Landson said. The flight...
At Home Opens Three New Stores in October
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, opened three new stores in October, bringing the store count to 258. The new stores are in St. Petersburg, FL; Fayetteville, GA; and East Northport, NY. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025006020/en/ At Home opens three new stores in October. (Photo: Business Wire)
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Advance Scientific Collaboration in Tampa’s Water Street District
OCTOBER 21, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health is announcing the opening of the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. The Health Precision Medicine Biorepository is a secure facility that collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research. “The biorepository will drive...
Comments / 0