Tampa, FL

capecoralbreeze.com

Five Florida hotels raise $12,000 for Hurricane Ian relief

Five of Tampa-based Mainsail Lodging & Development’s popular hotel rooftop bars held a “Raise the Roof for Hurricane Ian Relief” night, raising $12,000 for the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida. On Thursday, Oct. 6, EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge (Epicurean Hotel in Tampa); Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar (Fenway Hotel in Dunedin); Vantage Rooftop Bar (The Karol Hotel in Clearwater); and Skybox Rooftop Bar (Residence Inn Tampa Wesley Chapel) donated half of the evening’s sales to directly support of those impacted by the storm. The fifth hotel, Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers, hosted a community rally on Wednesday, Oct. 12, during which 300 family food kits were distributed, more than 800 hot lunches were served, and families in need could meet with a variety of non-profit organizations and FEMA for assistance. Later that evening, Luminary’s rooftop bar, Beacon Social Drinkery, donated 100% of its sales from the night.
FORT MYERS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland

Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
LAKELAND, FL
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)

With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
TAMPA, FL
WSVN-TV

Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
TAMPA, FL
violetskyadventures.com

Bike at this Florida State Park that was once a Phosphate Mine

Explore miles of wilderness bicycle trails at Alafia River State Park. See native birds and watch out for alligators as you explore some of Hillsborough county’s most beautify scenery. Located just a short drive from Tampa, this state park is a wonderful outdoor getaway. About. Once known as Lonesome...
LITHIA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

32 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lakeland (FL)

Lakeland, Florida is the largest city in Polk County, Florida, it is located along I-4 between Tampa and Orlando. You are reading: Indoor things to do in lakeland fl | 32 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lakeland (FL) There are numerous things to do in Lakeland, It is...
LAKELAND, FL
tampamagazines.com

2022 Sandwich Hunt Winners

When it comes to sandwiches, every region has its penchant. Take a trip to Louisiana and a po’boy may tickle your fancy. Near the northeast coast, a lobster roll may be your craving. In Tampa Bay, the Cuban and grouper sandwich may be what we are known for, but local tastebuds love to be tantalized by many other heroes, hoagies and handhelds.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022

What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

At Home Opens Three New Stores in October

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, opened three new stores in October, bringing the store count to 258. The new stores are in St. Petersburg, FL; Fayetteville, GA; and East Northport, NY. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025006020/en/ At Home opens three new stores in October. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Advance Scientific Collaboration in Tampa’s Water Street District

OCTOBER 21, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health is announcing the opening of the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. The Health Precision Medicine Biorepository is a secure facility that collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research. “The biorepository will drive...
TAMPA, FL

