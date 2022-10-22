ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023

(NEXSTAR) — As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database...
Tyla

Revealed: The most popular baby names for boys and girls right now

Choosing a baby name can be tricky, especially if you're indecisive. But it might help to see which names are currently the most popular among new parents. The Office for National Statistics has just revealed the most popular names for boys and girls in 2021 - and the lists might surprise you.
The Independent

Sisters give birth to identical twin girls within three months of each other

Two sisters received a surprise of a lifetime after they both discovered they were having identical twins at the same time.Megan O’Brien, 29, and sister Sara Seyler, 32, fell pregnant with identical twin girls and gave birth within three months of one another last year.O’Brien gave birth to Lilah and Josie on 21 November 2021, while Seyler had Lennon and Parker on 8 February 2022.The pregnancies were even more surprising as twins do not run in the family, although O’Brien’s husband Matt is a triplet.The odds of a woman having identical twins is roughly 250 to one. But a...
Parents Magazine

What Is a Sunshine Baby?

Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
People

Mom Welcomes Twins — and Learns Her Nurses Have the Same Names: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'

Mom Lauren Meehan discovered two of her nurses shared something important with her twins: the names Emma and Julia Before giving birth to her twin girls, mom Lauren Meehan shared a special moment with two delivery nurses. "As we were about to deliver, the team asked me if we had names picked out," Meehan, who welcomed the twins earlier this month, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE by Rose Medical Center in Colorado. "We told the room that we loved the names Emma and Julia," she added. "The room all broke...
COLORADO STATE
Women's Health

'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The dancer has been open about her journey to conceive baby number two with her 1.1 million Instagram followers for awhile now. As she nears the end of her first trimester, the certified personal trainer says...
KISS 106

Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
TENNESSEE STATE
SheKnows

Rare Boy Names Guaranteed To Make Your Little Guy Stand Out in a Crowd

Rare boy names can be tricky to pin down. After all, some of the most perennially popular boy names — like John and James, for example — have been used for literally centuries. And anybody who’s ever had a boy before can attest that from baby clothes to baby names, there just doesn’t seem to be a big selection for boys. So finding rare boy names can be like finding a t-shirt that doesn’t feature a truck or a dinosaur: difficult, to be sure … but not impossible. This is because the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) is coming in clutch...
People

Mom Names Her Baby Girl After the COVID Lockdown — Here's Why

Jodi and Rob Cross named their daughter Lockie as an homage to the couple's "relaxing" time in lockdown For U.K. couple Jodi and Rob Cross, the coronavirus lockdown was a time they wanted to make sure they remembered. So much so, that when it came time to pick a name for their first baby, born last November, the pair knew the perfect way to pay homage to their time spent at home: naming their daughter Lockie. "We came up with her name quite early on, we were looking for...
iheart.com

The Top 10 Baby Names Parents Regret

I feel like we are always seeing lists of top baby names, but what about baby name regrets!. So according to this TikToker the top 10 most changed baby names are:. What's interesting is that the top names they were changed to were. Isaac. Chloe. Which seems like parents just...
mailplus.co.uk

It took me a year to pluck up the courage to change my baby’s name

MOST mothers know that baby-name theft is a heinous crime; stealing someone’s husband is almost more socially acceptable. That’s why when, years ago, my best friend and I talked about my forthcoming first child, I avoided mentioning my preferred choice for the simple reason that she already had a toddler called Olivia.
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Glickler, Writer and Director of ‘The Cheerleaders,’ Dies at 81

Paul Glickler, who directed, co-wrote, produced and edited the sex-filled 1973 independent film The Cheerleaders, has died. He was 81. Glickler died Sept. 19 of a heart attack at his Topanga home in Los Angeles, his sister, Louise G.S. Plaschkes, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Feigin, Emmy-Winning 'Schitt's Creek' Producer, Dies at 47Christine Farnon, a "Guiding Light" at Recording Academy for Decades, Dies at 97Michael Kopsa, 'X-Files,' 'Stargate SG-1' Actor, Dies at 66 The Cheerleaders starred Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway and Jovita Bush in a playful film about Amorosa High School cheerleaders who have sex with the opposing team’s football...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy