My boyfriend picked out a cute name for our baby girl – people were horrified when they discovered the origin
ONE couple's baby name has proven to be much more controversial than they intended when the dad-to-be revealed the unusual place he turned to for inspiration. After the dad shared the story behind his unborn child's name, he was met with a chilly reception on Reddit – where users urged him to tell his girlfriend the truth.
These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023
(NEXSTAR) — As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database...
Revealed: The most popular baby names for boys and girls right now
Choosing a baby name can be tricky, especially if you're indecisive. But it might help to see which names are currently the most popular among new parents. The Office for National Statistics has just revealed the most popular names for boys and girls in 2021 - and the lists might surprise you.
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
Man Comes Back from Deployment to Surprise Pregnant Wife Before Birth of Their First Child: 'No Words'
Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month. Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.
Baby names that are reportedly banned in America: What to know
Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California.
Sisters give birth to identical twin girls within three months of each other
Two sisters received a surprise of a lifetime after they both discovered they were having identical twins at the same time.Megan O’Brien, 29, and sister Sara Seyler, 32, fell pregnant with identical twin girls and gave birth within three months of one another last year.O’Brien gave birth to Lilah and Josie on 21 November 2021, while Seyler had Lennon and Parker on 8 February 2022.The pregnancies were even more surprising as twins do not run in the family, although O’Brien’s husband Matt is a triplet.The odds of a woman having identical twins is roughly 250 to one. But a...
Parents Magazine
What Is a Sunshine Baby?
Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
Mom Welcomes Twins — and Learns Her Nurses Have the Same Names: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'
Mom Lauren Meehan discovered two of her nurses shared something important with her twins: the names Emma and Julia Before giving birth to her twin girls, mom Lauren Meehan shared a special moment with two delivery nurses. "As we were about to deliver, the team asked me if we had names picked out," Meehan, who welcomed the twins earlier this month, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE by Rose Medical Center in Colorado. "We told the room that we loved the names Emma and Julia," she added. "The room all broke...
Women's Health
'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The dancer has been open about her journey to conceive baby number two with her 1.1 million Instagram followers for awhile now. As she nears the end of her first trimester, the certified personal trainer says...
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Rare Boy Names Guaranteed To Make Your Little Guy Stand Out in a Crowd
Rare boy names can be tricky to pin down. After all, some of the most perennially popular boy names — like John and James, for example — have been used for literally centuries. And anybody who’s ever had a boy before can attest that from baby clothes to baby names, there just doesn’t seem to be a big selection for boys. So finding rare boy names can be like finding a t-shirt that doesn’t feature a truck or a dinosaur: difficult, to be sure … but not impossible. This is because the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) is coming in clutch...
American parents refuse to let daughter study because she is a 'girl'
A family is usually a safe place where one isn’t differentiated and loved equally. But some families, due to their orthodox beliefs, treat their daughters differently from their sons.
TODAY.com
Toddler steals the spotlight from middle school cheerleaders in viral video
A toddler cheerleader joined his big sister's cheer routine at a football game, in a video you need to see. "When you're 2 but you have watched too many cheer practices in the living room," Texas mom Michelle Rodriguez captioned a TikTok video with more than 10 million views and 2.4 million likes.
Teen who had 13 foster families says couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant
A teen who bounced around 13 foster families growing up says a couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant at the age of 15. Blossom Farey, now 21, found out she was expecting a baby in December 2016 and was ultimately terrified about the future. She decided to carry...
Mom Names Her Baby Girl After the COVID Lockdown — Here's Why
Jodi and Rob Cross named their daughter Lockie as an homage to the couple's "relaxing" time in lockdown For U.K. couple Jodi and Rob Cross, the coronavirus lockdown was a time they wanted to make sure they remembered. So much so, that when it came time to pick a name for their first baby, born last November, the pair knew the perfect way to pay homage to their time spent at home: naming their daughter Lockie. "We came up with her name quite early on, we were looking for...
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
The child was quite shocked to hear that her mother's birth mom had not wanted her.
iheart.com
The Top 10 Baby Names Parents Regret
I feel like we are always seeing lists of top baby names, but what about baby name regrets!. So according to this TikToker the top 10 most changed baby names are:. What's interesting is that the top names they were changed to were. Isaac. Chloe. Which seems like parents just...
mailplus.co.uk
It took me a year to pluck up the courage to change my baby’s name
MOST mothers know that baby-name theft is a heinous crime; stealing someone’s husband is almost more socially acceptable. That’s why when, years ago, my best friend and I talked about my forthcoming first child, I avoided mentioning my preferred choice for the simple reason that she already had a toddler called Olivia.
