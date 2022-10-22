ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘It’s one thing after another’ as paper mill waste spills into Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI — It seems like there’s always something foul coming out of the Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Kalamazoo these days. That was Ryan Baker’s reaction when he learned that Graphic Packaging spilled industrial wastewater into the Kalamazoo River this week, sparking a no-contact order along a nearly six mile stretch of the river north of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
HOLLAND, MI

