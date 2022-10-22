Read full article on original website
Related
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
WLNS
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
New 140-acre nature preserve opens in Allegan
The purchase of the property was completed in December 2021, but it took years of effort to help the preserve take shape.
Construction on Major Intersection Downtown Grand Rapids Delayed AGAIN
One positive with the weather getting colder is that is usually means the end of West Michigan "construction season"... Well, a major project downtown Grand Rapids has been delayed yet again. If you've been downtown recently, you've likely noticed it's been a bit hard to navigate. The intersection of Fulton...
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Dispatch: Two shot in Muskegon Heights
Two people were hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
fox2detroit.com
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
‘It’s one thing after another’ as paper mill waste spills into Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI — It seems like there’s always something foul coming out of the Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Kalamazoo these days. That was Ryan Baker’s reaction when he learned that Graphic Packaging spilled industrial wastewater into the Kalamazoo River this week, sparking a no-contact order along a nearly six mile stretch of the river north of Kalamazoo.
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
Contempt findings upheld against West Michigan restaurant owner who defied pandemic orders
HOLLAND, MI – The state Court of Appeals upheld contempt findings against Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the restaurant owner who defied orders to cease operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals panel said Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, argued that orders to halt operations were improper. But, she...
