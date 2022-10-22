Read full article on original website
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake
The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
Colorado lake officially determined to be "infested" by invasive speices
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, enough of the invasive zebra mussel species was found at Highline Lake State Park for the body of water to be considered "infected." This is the first body of water to meet this classification in Colorado, coming after the discovery of a single adult zebra mussel on September 14, which prompted increased testing.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
Proposition 122: Colorado voters will decide whether to legalize the possession and use of magic mushrooms
Ingesting “magic mushrooms” in Colorado requires a hookup — a friend who grows them and is willing to share, or a paid, underground guide who will not only supply the illegal shrooms but help process whatever enlightenment they might elicit. For decades, eating psychedelic mushrooms has been...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case, it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Prop 124 levels lopsided liquor-sales playing field
As a local liquor store owner and a craft beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 at the polls this November.
ENDORSEMENT: PROP 121 — Vote ‘no’ on this scheme benefiting only Colorado’s rich
Not only do Colorado voters decide on the deciders during this year’s large and varied midterm 2022 election, they play legislators, too. Colorado regularly offers voters a chance to create policy and law from the ballot box. This year’s variety of proposals is no exception. Here’s a part...
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
After 25 years of searching, paleontology team finds T-rex fossil in Colorado
The Woodland Park based paleontology team, Triebold Paleontology INC., has recently announced that its crews found a Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil during their summer field season, according to a news release. The organization's curator, Anthony Maltese, had reportedly been hunting for the ellusive T-rex for 25 years when the discovery was...
See Inside a Giant Freezer Full of Prehistoric Ice in Colorado
There are all kinds of hidden gems in Colorado, many of which not just everybody knows about. One of these places is quite intriguing in nature and is in a part of Colorado that you very well may have driven past and not even realized what was inside. This place...
Frozen in time: A brief history of ice harvesting in Colorado
As Colorado was coming into shape as a state, so too were blocks of ice cut from lakes, ponds and streams. Residents, after all, needed a way to preserve their perishables. Indeed, the commodity wasn’t so easy to come by back then. Here’s a brief history of the industry that grew with the state’s biggest populations:
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado’s Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
