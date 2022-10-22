ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Lift Concert Series Lineup at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Announced

The popular Lift Concert Series in Troy presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers. The lineup for the 2022 series was announced, and it features a variety of genres of performances. The Lift Concert Series takes place at the historic Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. It is curated...
CONCERT REVIEW: A Circle of Friends @ The Partition, 10/23/2022

SAUGERTIES – Alas, summer has ended, and the chill of autumn weather has set in. Outdoor music and hangouts will largely have to wait until the spring of 2023. A jazz get-together/jam session by a group called A Circle of Friends held their season closing event at the Partition in Saugerties, NY. The Partition is a seasonal bar/grill that occupies the building and grounds of a former BBQ restaurant in the center of the village and has plenty of seating both around and underneath a large event tent.
Life-Sized Dinosaurs To Appear At Altamont Fairgrounds This Weekend

It's not quite Jurassic Park, but this weekend you can take your kids on a journey through pre-historic times. Just as the foliage starts to fade and we start to prepare for trick or treating next week, we will be enjoying the last few fleeting days of warmer weather here in the Capital Region. So as we start to transition to doing more indoor activities, if your kids are into all things dinosaurs, there is a little adventure you can bring them to this weekend!
An Interview with Trombone Shorty, Playing The Egg, Nov. 1

ALBANY – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, SLP Concerts and The Egg present Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, as part of their tour in support of the “Lifted” album. This summer, Shorty (nee Troy Andrews) talked with Last Word Features music writer Alan Sculley about representing New Orleans music, and what fans might expect of his upcoming concerts.
Ireland’s Dermot Kennedy Coming to SPAC, June 19

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Live Nation has announced that platinum-selling singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will bring his upcoming The Sonder Tour to Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Monday, June 19. The date is part of a 28-date North American run kicking off in Vancouver, and making stops at many iconic venues including Madison Square Garden.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (October 26)

“Singers and Songwriters for Democracy” @ The Colony, Woodstock. (7:00) “Wednesday Night Swing and Blues Dance” with Mike Jenkins and the Fat Ties @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia...
CONCERT REVIEW: Mihali / Mike Powell / Luke Mitrani @ Putnam Place, 10/22/2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Saturday, Oct. 22, some of the busiest musicians in the business stopped by Putnam Place on what they called a “mini-run.” Mihali & Friends packed the place, as it was a sold-out show. It was a lovely fall evening outside, but inside it was absolutely on fire from start to finish — there were even two opening acts. The buzz around this tour has been absolutely correct, Mihali has never sounded better.
XXS Hotels and DelMonte Hotel Group Acquire Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York—XSS Hotels in partnership with DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs. The hotel is located near downtown Saratoga with access to the area’s shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites

One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Comfort Kitchen Hops on the Breakfast Train

For the last few years, Comfort Kitchen has been known as a quick and easy place to grab a handheld lunch or perfectly plated early dinner. But this past summer, owner Rory Moran decided that an earlier, coffee-fueled start was what was missing at his Saratoga Marketplace restaurant, and a mouthwatering breakfast menu was born.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
