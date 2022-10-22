Read full article on original website
NYS Music
Lift Concert Series Lineup at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Announced
The popular Lift Concert Series in Troy presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers. The lineup for the 2022 series was announced, and it features a variety of genres of performances. The Lift Concert Series takes place at the historic Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. It is curated...
Three-time Grammy winner returning to Troy Savings Bank
The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will be hosting Branford Marsalis on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Music Hall members went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., with single tickets to go on-sale to the general public Friday.
CONCERT REVIEW: A Circle of Friends @ The Partition, 10/23/2022
SAUGERTIES – Alas, summer has ended, and the chill of autumn weather has set in. Outdoor music and hangouts will largely have to wait until the spring of 2023. A jazz get-together/jam session by a group called A Circle of Friends held their season closing event at the Partition in Saugerties, NY. The Partition is a seasonal bar/grill that occupies the building and grounds of a former BBQ restaurant in the center of the village and has plenty of seating both around and underneath a large event tent.
Life-Sized Dinosaurs To Appear At Altamont Fairgrounds This Weekend
It's not quite Jurassic Park, but this weekend you can take your kids on a journey through pre-historic times. Just as the foliage starts to fade and we start to prepare for trick or treating next week, we will be enjoying the last few fleeting days of warmer weather here in the Capital Region. So as we start to transition to doing more indoor activities, if your kids are into all things dinosaurs, there is a little adventure you can bring them to this weekend!
Mystic Fair at Empire State Plaza held Wednesday and Thursday
The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.
An Interview with Trombone Shorty, Playing The Egg, Nov. 1
ALBANY – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, SLP Concerts and The Egg present Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, as part of their tour in support of the “Lifted” album. This summer, Shorty (nee Troy Andrews) talked with Last Word Features music writer Alan Sculley about representing New Orleans music, and what fans might expect of his upcoming concerts.
Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week upcoming
The 17th annual Saratoga County Original Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, November 7, and will last until Sunday, November 13.
Ireland’s Dermot Kennedy Coming to SPAC, June 19
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Live Nation has announced that platinum-selling singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will bring his upcoming The Sonder Tour to Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Monday, June 19. The date is part of a 28-date North American run kicking off in Vancouver, and making stops at many iconic venues including Madison Square Garden.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (October 26)
“Singers and Songwriters for Democracy” @ The Colony, Woodstock. (7:00) “Wednesday Night Swing and Blues Dance” with Mike Jenkins and the Fat Ties @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia...
CONCERT REVIEW: Mihali / Mike Powell / Luke Mitrani @ Putnam Place, 10/22/2022
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Saturday, Oct. 22, some of the busiest musicians in the business stopped by Putnam Place on what they called a “mini-run.” Mihali & Friends packed the place, as it was a sold-out show. It was a lovely fall evening outside, but inside it was absolutely on fire from start to finish — there were even two opening acts. The buzz around this tour has been absolutely correct, Mihali has never sounded better.
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Lodging
XXS Hotels and DelMonte Hotel Group Acquire Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York—XSS Hotels in partnership with DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs. The hotel is located near downtown Saratoga with access to the area’s shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
Comfort Kitchen Hops on the Breakfast Train
For the last few years, Comfort Kitchen has been known as a quick and easy place to grab a handheld lunch or perfectly plated early dinner. But this past summer, owner Rory Moran decided that an earlier, coffee-fueled start was what was missing at his Saratoga Marketplace restaurant, and a mouthwatering breakfast menu was born.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Ice skating lessons coming to Saratoga
The Saratoga Springs recreation department will be offering ice skating lessons from January 7 to April 1, with early registration for Saturday classes ending on Monday, October 31.
‘Bro Show’ coming to Rivers Casino & Resort
The first annual "Bro Show Expo" is coming to Rivers Casino & Resort on November 12 and 13.
