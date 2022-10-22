Read full article on original website
Champions League hits and misses: Kai Havertz produces super strike to send Chelsea into last 16 as Man City's Erling Haaland held by Mats Hummels in Dortmund
Kai Havertz's winning goals for Chelsea in the Champions League final in May 2021 and Club World Cup final earlier this year ensured he will always hold a place in the hearts of the club's fans, but even diehard Blues supporters must admit the German has failed to show his best form under either Thomas Tuchel or Graham Potter this season.
Ref Watch: Should Callum Wilson's Newcastle opener at Tottenham have stood?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Callum Wilson's opener against Tottenham was allowed after the striker collided with Hugo Lloris moments before he scored. VAR checked the incident and agreed with the referee. VERDICT: Right decision. DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a...
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Man City: Pep Guardiola's side top Champions League group despite goalless draw
Man City secured top spot in their Champions League group - despite another missed penalty from Riyad Mahrez - and Borussia Dortmund reached the last 16 after a 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park. Although far from a European classic, both teams took away what they needed from the match...
Reporter Notebook: Newcastle's rise and their transfer plans, plus is there now a Premier League 'big seven'?
In his latest Reporter Notebook, Sky Sports News' Keith Downie discusses Newcastle's rise and how it might affect their transfer plans plus whether we now have a 'big seven' in the Premier League. Following their 2-1 win against Tottenham on Super Sunday, Eddie Howe's side currently sit fourth in the...
Tottenham v Sporting, Napoli v Rangers and more: Champions League clockwatch – live
Join Luke McLaughlin for goal updates and key match action from tonight’s penultimate round of group games
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Man Utd squad but Raphael Varane out until World Cup
Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United's squad for Thursday's Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol, but Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the World Cup. Ronaldo took part in United training on Tuesday for the first time since being dropped for Saturday's 1-1...
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
England World Cup squad: Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham a central figure, James Maddison a wildcard option and assesses impact of Reece James, Kyle Walker injuries
Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham has to start for England at the World Cup - and Gareth Southgate must consider a switch to 4-3-3 to get the most out of the midfielder. The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals from 17 appearances to his name this season.
Reporter notebook: Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has a long-term plan but needs results right away if he is to deliver it
I interviewed Jesse Marsch at Elland Road on his first day as head coach. On that day back in February, he talked about taking the stress out of the situation and focusing on one game at a time. His remit was to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, and...
Coventry 2-2 Rotherham: Late Viktor Gyokeres penalty earns point for Sky Blues
Viktor Gyokeres' stoppage-time penalty earned in-form Coventry a 2-2 home draw against Rotherham in the Championship. The Sky Blues had twice found themselves behind through Cohen Bramall's first Millers goal and then Conor Washington. Gustavo Hamer had briefly levelled things at 1-1 but it was Gyokeres' spot-kick that earned the...
Jack Clarke interview: Sunderland's wonder goal, time at Tottenham and Premier League hopes
The trophy probably should have been split eight ways. That is how many Sunderland players were involved in Jack Clarke's September Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner. Eighteen seconds from back to front. Twelve touches taken in total. It was a thing of real footballing beauty, rightfully acknowledged...
Champions League round-up: Benfica end Juve's hopes as PSG hammer Maccabi and RB Leipzig edge Real Madrid
Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this years competition. Benfica have 11 points from five games, the same...
Burnley 1-0 Norwich: Jay Rodriguez penalty sends Clarets top
Jay Rodriguez scored his eighth goal of the season as his penalty against Norwich sent Burnley top of the Championship. The Clarets striker was handed the chance as Grant Hanley blocked Manuel Benson's cross with his elbow with just eight minutes left, and when it seemed Norwich might hold out for a second successive draw to end their slide.
Premier League hits and misses: Arsenal look tired as Tottenham run out of ideas against Newcastle
Arsenal rolled into St Mary's like a side top of the table that had won eight games on the bounce. Once Granit Xhaka fired in the opener it felt inevitable that the floodgates would open. Southampton had no answer to the slick brand of football that has got so many people talking about Arsenal as serious contenders this season.
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough appoint former Man Utd midfielder as head coach
Michael Carrick has been appointed Middlesbrough head coach. The former Manchester United midfielder replaces Chris Wilder, who was dismissed on October 3 following five defeats in the first 11 league games of the season. Carrick will be joined by Jonathan Woodgate as first-team coach, with a further backroom appointment expected...
West Brom Women to play Derby County at The Hawthorns pitting Mariam Mahmood against Kira Rai
Mariam Mahmood and Kira Rai will go head-to-head at The Hawthorns when West Brom host Derby County Women on November 6. Sky Sports News revealed back in February that West Brom were hosting Derby in the first-ever women's game ever to be played at The Hawthorns, taking place two days before International Women's Day.
Chelsea approached Michael Edwards to be 'CEO of Football' as Man Utd links dismissed as fiction
Chelsea’s recruitment rebuild would not preclude them from hiring Michael Edwards in future, who was targeted in a ‘CEO of Football’ capacity rather than as a sporting director. The man who helped construct the squad to end Liverpool's three-decade title drought while advancing their facilities and backroom...
Inter beats Plzeň to reach CL last 16, eliminates Barcelona
Inter Milan advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and eliminated Barcelona in the process
Antonio Conte admits Tottenham 'cannot work miracles' after Newcastle defeat as Jamie Redknapp questions delayed contract talks
Jamie Redknapp has called on Antonio Conte to commit his long-term future to Tottenham to help remove any lingering uncertainty that could contribute to his side's season unravelling after a second successive league defeat. First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the Premier League's top four...
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager hails 'whole package' Jude Bellingham and reveals Erling Haaland's World Cup break plans
Pep Guardiola has hailed the quality of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of Manchester City's Champions League tie against him, describing the England midfielder as the "whole package". Bellingham scored for Dortmund in the return Champions League group stage fixture at the Etihad Stadium last month, but City managed...
