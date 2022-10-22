ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Champions League hits and misses: Kai Havertz produces super strike to send Chelsea into last 16 as Man City's Erling Haaland held by Mats Hummels in Dortmund

Kai Havertz's winning goals for Chelsea in the Champions League final in May 2021 and Club World Cup final earlier this year ensured he will always hold a place in the hearts of the club's fans, but even diehard Blues supporters must admit the German has failed to show his best form under either Thomas Tuchel or Graham Potter this season.
SkySports

Ref Watch: Should Callum Wilson's Newcastle opener at Tottenham have stood?

Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Callum Wilson's opener against Tottenham was allowed after the striker collided with Hugo Lloris moments before he scored. VAR checked the incident and agreed with the referee. VERDICT: Right decision. DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a...
SkySports

Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton

Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
SkySports

England World Cup squad: Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham a central figure, James Maddison a wildcard option and assesses impact of Reece James, Kyle Walker injuries

Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham has to start for England at the World Cup - and Gareth Southgate must consider a switch to 4-3-3 to get the most out of the midfielder. The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals from 17 appearances to his name this season.
SkySports

Coventry 2-2 Rotherham: Late Viktor Gyokeres penalty earns point for Sky Blues

Viktor Gyokeres' stoppage-time penalty earned in-form Coventry a 2-2 home draw against Rotherham in the Championship. The Sky Blues had twice found themselves behind through Cohen Bramall's first Millers goal and then Conor Washington. Gustavo Hamer had briefly levelled things at 1-1 but it was Gyokeres' spot-kick that earned the...
SkySports

Burnley 1-0 Norwich: Jay Rodriguez penalty sends Clarets top

Jay Rodriguez scored his eighth goal of the season as his penalty against Norwich sent Burnley top of the Championship. The Clarets striker was handed the chance as Grant Hanley blocked Manuel Benson's cross with his elbow with just eight minutes left, and when it seemed Norwich might hold out for a second successive draw to end their slide.
SkySports

Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough appoint former Man Utd midfielder as head coach

Michael Carrick has been appointed Middlesbrough head coach. The former Manchester United midfielder replaces Chris Wilder, who was dismissed on October 3 following five defeats in the first 11 league games of the season. Carrick will be joined by Jonathan Woodgate as first-team coach, with a further backroom appointment expected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy