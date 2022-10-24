Rain lingers into start of the workweek across the Hudson Valley
Storm Watch Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will begin to warm up in the middle of the week following an unsettled weather pattern.
MONDAY: Lingering AM showers, drying through the PM. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 64, lows near 56.
TUESDAY: Generally cloudy, peeks of sun. Highs near 70, lows near 57.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with rain chances. Highs near 69, lows near 55.
THURSDAY: Turning nicer with more sun. Highs near 70, lows near 50.
