News 12

Rain lingers into start of the workweek across the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will begin to warm up in the middle of the week following an unsettled weather pattern.

MONDAY: Lingering AM showers, drying through the PM. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 64, lows near 56.

TUESDAY: Generally cloudy, peeks of sun. Highs near 70, lows near 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with rain chances. Highs near 69, lows near 55.

THURSDAY: Turning nicer with more sun. Highs near 70, lows near 50.

