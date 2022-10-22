Read full article on original website
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Edgewater High rallies behind a special student
A few impressive dance moves are only the tip of the iceberg of charm for Edgewater High School senior David Burnes. For the 2022 homecoming season, David was selected by popular vote to represent the senior class on the homecoming court. During halftime of the homecoming game on Oct. 21, his walk across the midfield line drew the loudest applause from the crowd.
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival
The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
Pine Hills residents say car accidents causing power outages, difficulty accessing businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — People who live near Pine Hills said they’re taking a risk every time drivers buckle up and hit the road. Residents say they’ve lost power and access to their businesses because of the continuous crashes and accidents, and that this is a major safety issue that is being ignored.
Happening today: Free laundry services offered to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Free laundry services are available in Orange County on Tuesday, thanks to the Laundry Project. The nonprofit is helping families affected by Hurricane Ian by providing free detergent and money for washers and dryers. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They have set...
villages-news.com
Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages
A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages. The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The Orlando-based...
Deputies: Central Florida man caught on video pouring bleach into coworker’s drink
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLand man has been charged with poisoning after deputies say he was caught on video pouring bleach into a coworkers drink over recent “disagreements.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation started Monday evening when...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on Peachtree Street around 11:45 p.m., according to the Cocoa Police Department. One person was hurt during the shooting. The condition of that person is not known at this time. Police said...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Lynx funding approved by City
Each year, the city of Orlando contributes millions of dollars annually to support Lynx. The majority of the public transit service’s $177.3 million budget comes from Orange County and the federal government. This fiscal year, Lynx will receive $52.8 million from Orange County and $52.3 million from the federal government.
titusville.com
Intersection of Barna Avenue and Country Club Drive Closed
Beginning on 10/24/22, the intersection of Barna Ave. and Country Club Dr. will be closed for maintenance. The intersection will be closed until 11/04/22.
Reward offered for information in murder near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for help solving a murder near downtown Orlando on Oct. 9. Officers were called to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a man lying in the street. See map of location below:. When police arrived, they...
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
mynews13.com
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
click orlando
‘This is shocking:’ $400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Longwood shop
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood jewelry store owner said thieves stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from his store early Monday morning. Albert Pagan owns Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a...
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando USPS letter carrier robbed while delivery mail; $50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - A United States Postal Service letter carrier was threatened and robbed while delivering mail in Orlando in early October. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. It is the fifth reported robbery of a...
Facing threats, Florida LGBTQ center cancels ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’
An LGBTQ center in central Florida has canceled a “Drag Queen Story Hour" event due to threats from hate groups, center officials said.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
