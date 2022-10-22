Read full article on original website
yourcommunitypaper.com
37-story tower approved for downtown
Orlando City Council gave final approval for what would be the fifth-tallest building in Orlando if constructed. The plan calls for redevelopment of a surface parking lot at 110 W. Jefferson St. into a 37-story, mixed-use building that would include primarily office space (40,895 square feet) as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and about 555 residential units. The building would include a 300-space parking garage.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Lynx funding approved by City
Each year, the city of Orlando contributes millions of dollars annually to support Lynx. The majority of the public transit service’s $177.3 million budget comes from Orange County and the federal government. This fiscal year, Lynx will receive $52.8 million from Orange County and $52.3 million from the federal government.
wmfe.org
Rent stabilization measure to give cash-strapped Orange County families “breathing room,” advocates say
Advocacy groups are calling on Orange County voters to approve a measure on the November ballot aimed at stabilizing sky-rocketing rents. The one-year emergency measure would limit rent increases for some tenants. It would apply only to multi-family properties with at least four units, and there are other exemptions. Berbeth...
mynews13.com
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Orlando apartment complex evicting tenants to make repairs after Hurricane Ian
Residents at Cypress Landing Apartments are being forced to leave their homes after Hurricane Ian made landfall last month. The complex’s management company notified the residents that they need to move out of their homes so that damage from the floods of the hurricane can be repaired, according to WKMG . Many of the units in the complex had high levels of water and were told to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. [content-1]
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
American Airlines to remove first-class cabins on all international flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials with American Airlines have decided to drop its first-class cabins on all international flights. The airline plans to replace them with more business-class seats. The move was announced in response to customer demand. The company’s chief commercial officer said more business class seats are “what...
Happening today: Free laundry services offered to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Free laundry services are available in Orange County on Tuesday, thanks to the Laundry Project. The nonprofit is helping families affected by Hurricane Ian by providing free detergent and money for washers and dryers. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They have set...
‘Unacceptable’: Displaced Good Samaritan residents pack town hall meeting demanding answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The sterile conference room inside the old retail center in the strip mall was set up with about 30 chairs in several neat little rows. Organizers anticipated a small audience, attentively listening to them explain what resources were being provided and underutilized. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (Downtown, November)
When your food bowl is empty, Taco Kat can fill you up with their carne asada, beef barbacoa, pollo asado, chorizo or pinto bean tacos made with Sonoran-style tortillas. Next door, the Kitty Cat Lounge is a bar and club that features an impressive Jarritos bottle wall and a (used to be) secret entrance via a vending machine door. Taco Kat, located at 11 S. Court Ave., is the latest project by Team Market Group, which also owns The Robinson Cafe, the Wellborn, Aloha Beautiful, Mathers Social Gathering, Ann Teague’s Lamp Supply and Plantees.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Foreign bands find common ground at Will’s Pub music festival
Regardless of your thoughts on the music itself, it’s undeniable that punk rock is a scene made up of inventive, resourceful people — masters of DIY. It’s not all that surprising, then, that someone like Craig Mazer, the man behind local production organization Punching Babies, would notice how many foreign bands travel to Florida for Gainesville’s “The Fest” and seize the opportunity.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
The 5 Best Brunch Restaurants In Orlando, According To The Michelin Guide
Major Florida cities qualified for the Michelin Star list this year, and, now, the guide came out with their top recommended places to eat, including the best brunch restaurants in Orlando. On September 8, the website revealed their favorite weekend spots to go to, and some are even Guy Fieri-approved....
yourcommunitypaper.com
CP Interview: Terry Olson brightens Orlando through the arts
Terry Olson is hard to miss. If it isn’t his spiked hair or trinity-knot-tied tie that draws your eye, it may be his bright yellow Smart car. Olson’s colorful demeanor is fitting, seeing as he’s a catalyst for the arts in Orlando. As director of Orange County’s Arts & Cultural Affairs department, Olson labels himself as an “arts instigator.” He says his life goal is to create dynamic events that enliven people, and he has spearheaded the creation of memorable events such as Orlando Fringe and FusionFest, which returns to downtown on Nov. 26 and 27. Olson is also the “dean of awesomeness” of the Awesome Foundation, which regularly gives $1,000 grants to artists and muralists. He’s lived in Orlando for 40 years and downtown for 28 years. We caught up with Olson at his office on South Street.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Edgewater High rallies behind a special student
A few impressive dance moves are only the tip of the iceberg of charm for Edgewater High School senior David Burnes. For the 2022 homecoming season, David was selected by popular vote to represent the senior class on the homecoming court. During halftime of the homecoming game on Oct. 21, his walk across the midfield line drew the loudest applause from the crowd.
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival
The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
SunRail offers ‘Stranger Trains’ ride to the ‘Upside Down’
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hop on board the “Stranger Trains” for a ride to the “Upside Down,” courtesy of SunRail. The commuter rail service is offering an extra 9 p.m. northbound route on Friday from Kissimmee for people looking to attend the “BOO! on Broadway” event at Historic Downtown Kissimmee.
Two Orlando Women Convicted Of Preparing Fraudulent Tax Returns Over 3 Year Period
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando women have been convicted of preparing fraudulent tax returns over a three-year period. Erotida Natasha Harden Ortiz was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and six counts of aiding in fraudulent and false statements
