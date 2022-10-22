Terry Olson is hard to miss. If it isn’t his spiked hair or trinity-knot-tied tie that draws your eye, it may be his bright yellow Smart car. Olson’s colorful demeanor is fitting, seeing as he’s a catalyst for the arts in Orlando. As director of Orange County’s Arts & Cultural Affairs department, Olson labels himself as an “arts instigator.” He says his life goal is to create dynamic events that enliven people, and he has spearheaded the creation of memorable events such as Orlando Fringe and FusionFest, which returns to downtown on Nov. 26 and 27. Olson is also the “dean of awesomeness” of the Awesome Foundation, which regularly gives $1,000 grants to artists and muralists. He’s lived in Orlando for 40 years and downtown for 28 years. We caught up with Olson at his office on South Street.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO