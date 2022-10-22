Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!
Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy knew about this golf rule that almost cost K.H. Lee, but did you!?
Rory McIlroy displayed good knowledge of the rules of golf on Sunday at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, 33, was coming down the stretch in search of returning to the top of the world golf rankings when this happened. He was playing alongside K.H. Lee...
GolfWRX
Report: Anthony Kim spoke to PGA Tour officials about LIV Golf
The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues, and some interesting revelations will be made in court on Monday. “Identify each individual who communicated on behalf of the PGA Tour with any other person (including Tour Members) or entity regarding any New Tour. Your response should include individuals who communicated with (a) the European Tour, (b) Augusta National, (c) PGA of America, (d) USGA, (e) OWGR, (f) Royal & Ancient, (g) Asian Tour, (h) Japan Tour, (i) Sunshine Tour, (j) Ladies Professional Golf Association, (k) Ladies European Tour, (l) any broadcaster, (m) any vendor or service provider to the PGA Tour, (n) any advertiser or sponsor, (o) any player agent or representative, (p) any golfer (including PGA Tour Members), or (q) any other person or entity not expressly excluded by this Interrogatory. Your response need not include communications with the PGA Tour’s counsel or the press. For each individual you identify, identify the date(s) of the communication(s), the medium of the communication(s) (e.g., in-person, phone, text, email, etc.), and the other person or entity to whom the communication was made.”
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf RIPPED over Sergio Garcia post: "Who thought this would go well?"
LIV Golf threw up a post on social media post asking their followers to "caption this" with a picture of Sergio Garcia and it just didn't go well. The picture in question features Garcia standing alongside Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. Both players are part of the Fireballs GC side and Garcia is the team captain.
golfmagic.com
Why are (LIV Golf) fans debating whether Rory McIlroy is a deserved World No.1?!
Rory McIlroy returned to World No.1 on Sunday night after becoming the first reigning PGA Tour FedEx Cup champion since Tiger Woods to win their first tournament of the following season. Only some people out there, mainly LIV Golf lovers might I add, still want to argue that McIlroy does...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rebel RETURNS for season-ending Team Championship in Miami
Adrian Otaegui, who recently became the first LIV Golf player to win a DP World Tour event, has been recalled into Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC side for the season-ending Team Championship in Miami this week. Otaegui, who clinched his fourth DP World Tour title with a runaway victory on home...
golfmagic.com
Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs
Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy claims "betrayal" by LIV rebels as he opens up on St Andrews tears
New World No.1 Rory McIlroy says the battle with LIV Golf has "gotten out of control" despite claiming Greg Norman is "hiding behind" the series being a force for good. In an interview with Ewan Murray of The Guardian - which you can read here - McIlroy, 33, opened up on a number of topics.
golfmagic.com
Golf fan lets out GIANT SCREAM as Rory McIlroy drains crucial putt at CJ Cup!
Halloween might just be around the corner, but it came early in the final round of the CJ Cup as a golf fan let out the loudest and longest scream ever heard following a birdie putt from Rory McIlroy. To be fair, it was a brilliant 13-foot putt from McIlroy...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy holds back TEARS as he returns to World No.1 spot with CJ Cup win
Rory McIlroy became the World No.1 for the ninth time in his career with a one-shot victory over Kurt Kitayama at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman has been in supreme form in 2022 and entered this week at Congaree Golf Club fresh off renewing his rivalry with LIV Golf chief Greg Norman.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"
PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
GolfWRX
Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods
2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
golfmagic.com
How much Rory McIlroy and others won at CJ Cup on PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy held back tears as he returned to the top of the world rankings with a superb victory at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. It was his 23rd victory on the circuit and it capped off a memorable six months where the Northern Irishman returned to simply stellar form.
golfmagic.com
Trump course in Scotland could host DP World Tour-affiliated event
A Scottish golf venue owned by former US President Donald Trump could host an event on the Legends Tour in 2023. As James Corrigan of The Telegraph reported, negotiations are underway for Trump to bring the former European Seniors Tour to Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire. One player from the...
golfmagic.com
Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months
Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman says "LIV Golf has revived the sport in record time"
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman believes his controversial Saudi-backed Invitational Series has "revived the sport in record time" ahead of hosting the Team Championship season finale at Trump National Doral. A staggering $50 million is up for grabs for the 12 qualified teams in the eighth and final LIV Golf...
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s new Callaway 2+ Tour mini driver on USGA conforming list?
One of the best ways to cure a classic “case of the Mondays” beyond going to Chotchkie’s to grab a coffee (is anyone getting this reference or am I wasting my time?) is to run a search on the USGA conforming list, and the standout today is a new 2+ Tour wood from Callaway.
golfmagic.com
Bolton moves a step closer to hosting the Ryder Cup
Plans to put Bolton on the international sporting map by bringing the Ryder Cup to the town and restoring the historic Hulton Park Estate have now moved another step closer today after the decision of a Public Inquiry was announced. Independent Planning Inspector Dominic Young accepted Peel L&P’s case that...
golfmagic.com
Miguel Ángel Jiménez added to line-up for Olazabal & Friends Pro-Am
Miguel Ángel Jiménez will renew his long-standing friendship with José María Olazábal at Costa Navarino next month when he joins his Spanish compatriot at Europe’s newest golf destination for the inaugural Olazábal and Friends Charity Pro-Am. Jimenez, who has won 34 titles worldwide...
