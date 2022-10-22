Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Independent Tennessee Governor candidate arrested at Hamilton County voting location
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man running for governor in Tennessee was arrested Monday at a Hamilton County voting location on Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). Police say they responded to a call from someone within the Hamilton County Election Commission and responded to the call around...
WTVCFOX
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
WTVCFOX
Hunting for a reason hits home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Years ago I produced a series of reports for NewsChannel 9 called, "Hunting for a Reason." It was all about the innate - some might say primal - desire many people have for hunting, either for sport or food. Of course I count myself among that number, having hunted and/or trapped wild animals in Tennessee my entire life. But it has always admittedly been a recreational pastime - hunting because I wanted to and, in fact, felt that primal desire to do so to feed my family.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee AG files appeal after woman convicted of killing twins granted new trial
NASHVILLE,Tenn — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal in the case of a Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins. Lindsey Lowe was granted a new trial last week after her attorneys argued she didn't get a fair trial due to juror bias. A judge agreed, setting Lowe free until a new bond could be set.
WTVCFOX
Students testing lower nationwide, Tennessee educators say COVID paused learning
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Hamilton County received their report cards on Friday, giving them time to reflect on this year's progress over the weekend with their parents. And while some continue to do well, a new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress on this year's...
WTVCFOX
'People are showing up in spite of the barriers': Abrams unpacks early voting numbers
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 200,000 people in the state of Georgia have cast their ballots in early voting for the Nov. 8 election, shattering previous records. However, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams, said those numbers might be misleading due to Senate Bill 202. She said the Bill creates barriers for Georgia voters, and the high turnout for in-person early voting is because voters are finding other ways to cast their ballot.
