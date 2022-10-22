ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Hunting for a reason hits home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Years ago I produced a series of reports for NewsChannel 9 called, "Hunting for a Reason." It was all about the innate - some might say primal - desire many people have for hunting, either for sport or food. Of course I count myself among that number, having hunted and/or trapped wild animals in Tennessee my entire life. But it has always admittedly been a recreational pastime - hunting because I wanted to and, in fact, felt that primal desire to do so to feed my family.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee AG files appeal after woman convicted of killing twins granted new trial

NASHVILLE,Tenn — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal in the case of a Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins. Lindsey Lowe was granted a new trial last week after her attorneys argued she didn't get a fair trial due to juror bias. A judge agreed, setting Lowe free until a new bond could be set.
NASHVILLE, TN
'People are showing up in spite of the barriers': Abrams unpacks early voting numbers

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 200,000 people in the state of Georgia have cast their ballots in early voting for the Nov. 8 election, shattering previous records. However, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams, said those numbers might be misleading due to Senate Bill 202. She said the Bill creates barriers for Georgia voters, and the high turnout for in-person early voting is because voters are finding other ways to cast their ballot.
GEORGIA STATE

