This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
mountathletics.com
Mount Men’s Soccer Begins Final Home Week with Quinnipiac
MOUNT ST. MARY'S (7-6-1, 3-3-1 MAAC) VS. QUINNIPIAC (9-3-3, 4-1-2 MAAC) Wednesday, October 26th | 5 p.m. EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 25, 2022) – With three games remaining and a push for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship (MAAC) on the line, Mount St. Mary's readies to take on a tough test in the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
newhavenarts.org
"Lady Steelers" Chart A Course To National Cheer Championship
Members of the New Haven Steelers Varsity Cheer and Dance Team. Lucy Gellman Photo. A New Haven dance and cheer family has made history in its first year of existence. Now, it’s trying to raise the funds to get to a championship halfway across the country—and represent New Haven on a national stage.
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton
WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
Soldier Homecoming | Connecticut National Guardsman surprises son at school after year-long deployment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local elementary school student got a massive surprise Monday afternoon during a school assembly when his dad returned from a year-long deployment overseas. First Sgt. Dan Grenier has been on active duty with the Connecticut National Guard for more than a year. He was serving...
Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut
It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
News 12
Police at Stamford HS Tuesday morning due to recent events locally, nationally
Students at Stamford High School arrived Tuesday morning to an extra police presence in light of recent events both locally and halfway across the country. “In the driveway, there was a bunch of cop cars with their lights on,” said student Carina Palomba. “I just saw like a cop...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?
Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
sheltonherald.com
How did a national search for Bridgeport's next top cop end with 3 internal finalists?
BRIDGEPORT — Some in the community in September expressed surprise and disappointment when, after a search consultant cast a nationwide net for a new police chief, the top three finalists had all built their careers on the city's force. But, according to that headhunting organization — the International Association...
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
NBC Connecticut
Middlebury Rescue That Is Closing Is Still Looking for Homes for a Couple Dogs
Brass City Rescue Alliance in Middlebury is still looking to find homes for a couple of dogs before closing next month. The Brass City Rescue Alliance expects to close around Nov. 15 until May due to medical circumstances of staff members. Jennifer Humphrey, president and CEO of Brass City Rescue...
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
