Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Move Up to No. 2 in NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll
EAST STROUDSBURG – Following a pair of ranked victories last week, the East Stroudsburg University field hockey team returned to No. 2 in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. After earning a win over previously No. 1 West Chester, Shippensburg...
esuwarriors.com
Bartholomew Selected PSAC East Special Teams Athlete of the Week
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – After successfully converting all four of his kicks in a close-win against Bloomsburg, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced on Monday afternoon that kicker Devin Bartholomew was selected as the PSAC East Special Teams Athlete of the Week. Bartholomew made field goals from 49...
esuwarriors.com
Macaluso, Women’s Wrestling Ranked Nationally in NWCA Preseason Poll
MANHEIM, Pa. – The National Wresting Coaches Association (NWCA) announced that the East Stroudsburg University women's wrestling team was predicted to finish tied for 14th alongside Adrian in the NWCA NCAA Women's Coaches Preseason Team Rankings. Additionally, 2021 NCWWC All-American Mia Macaluso was selected third at 130 lb in the individual rankings.
uncoveringpa.com
7 of the Best Things to Do in Hickory Run State Park
I’ve visited many fantastic Pennsylvania State Parks, and without a doubt, one of my personal favorites is Hickory Run State Park. Hickory Run State Park is a 16,000-acre park located in Carbon County in the Pocono Mountain region of the state. This forested park is one of the most popular in the region thanks to its great natural beauty and the easy access to it from I-80 and I-476. And there are so many great things to do in Hickory Run State Park that you’ll definitely want to plan a trip to this fantastic spot.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
Fire destroys home in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County. The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over...
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
Times News
Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe
Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 10-24
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
thevalleyledger.com
Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County
The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
WNEP-TV 16
Alternatives To Fall Mums
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Hardy mums are a staple for fall color in and around your landscape but not all mums are perennials. Paul Epsom shows you two varieties to plant that will come back every year. If you are looking for perennial alternatives to mums, Paul shares his favorite fall plants. Hydrangea, asters, Rose of Sharon varieties, Toad Lilies and several grasses can also keep the color going well into fall.
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver At Lehigh Valley GIANT Food Store
Recognize him? Police are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley GIANT Food store. The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Leithsville Road store in Hellertown around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A standoff with police in Jim Thorpe came to an end Monday morning. It started around 6 p.m. Sunday on Center Avenue. It finally ended around 1 a.m. Monday. "Just walk toward me, toward the sound of my voice. There you go. Now turn around...
Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80
Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
Muhlenberg Weekly
5 Allentown beauty shops you need to try
As college students, it’s sometimes difficult to stop our busy schedules and think about doing things that make us feel good. There are many student discounts on spa treatments provided by Muhlenberg that get unused by students. I have compiled a list of five beauty and nail salons in the Allentown area that are affordable and great.
WNEP-TV 16
Wildlands Conservancy Pensrose Swamp Preserve
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We'll visit the newest preserved property in Luzerne and Carbon Counties that is now open to the public, the Penrose Swamp Preserve Beaver Creek tract. The Wildlands Conservancy, along with DCNR, made this beautiful piece of property available to outdoorsman in our area.
Comments / 0