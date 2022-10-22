I’ve visited many fantastic Pennsylvania State Parks, and without a doubt, one of my personal favorites is Hickory Run State Park. Hickory Run State Park is a 16,000-acre park located in Carbon County in the Pocono Mountain region of the state. This forested park is one of the most popular in the region thanks to its great natural beauty and the easy access to it from I-80 and I-476. And there are so many great things to do in Hickory Run State Park that you’ll definitely want to plan a trip to this fantastic spot.

