Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
digitalspy.com
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Cain learns of Chas's affair with Al and their showdown ends with a gunshot. Elsewhere, Kim and Will team up and hold Alex hostage to protect their family, and Aaron says his goodbyes. Here are the 9 big moments to watch. 1....
digitalspy.com
Would you like to see a new family join EastEnders?
I'd like to see them use the characters they already have first, but fresh blood is needed. The 16-25 age group needs a boost, as does the 65+ age group. I'd like to see them use the characters they already have first, but fresh blood is needed. The 16-25 age...
digitalspy.com
No woman is good enough to make the final - We should have an male final
They not only the personality but also bring entertainment and fun to the public. Something the women lack. Ellie S is a big personality and she and Nikita are overcoming challenges brilliantly. Rubbish. I'd love an all-male final one year (think it would be pretty cool for a dance show...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 25/10/22: Just how much can you get from a "bob?"
Evening Dailians - Loved Val popping up and giving Eric a fright on the recent Anniversary Special. Another good character lost!. Paddy has been a tower of support for Chas during the heartbreak of illness and losing her mum Faith, but little does he know that she's been cheating on him for months with Al!
digitalspy.com
Could Susan Foreman ever return?
Seems strange that so many past characters get brought back for either guest returns or cameos, but Susan is still absent. Thought they would have done this for Capaldi's final series back in 2017. Hopefully something will be done for the 60th anniversary next year. Posts: 1,926. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
digitalspy.com
EE - it's a shame they made Dean a rapist
I always liked Deano during his first stint from 2006, it's a real shame they turned him into a rapist as he could still be in the show now. Yes that and I hated his attitude in his latest stint, seemed he looked down on people. Posts: 7,121. Forum Member.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though he has merely skirted the edges of the dark side: wished ill intent on Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) so...
digitalspy.com
The Vampire Diaries and Originals stars share photos from reunion
There was a cast reunion for both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals at the weekend. Some of the stars from both TV series were attending the I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls fan convention, which is a reference to the setting of both shows. Danielle Campbell, the actress...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight's Sophie Brown wishes she'd been matched to another husband on the show
Married at First Sight UK star Sophie Brown has spoken out about who she wishes the experts had matched her with during the show. Brown took part in this year's season and got paired with Jonathan Wileman. Although sharing differing opinions, the two stayed strong and made it all the way to the ceremony to say the final vows and get married.
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton and Grantchester stars appear in first trailer for Netflix's Lockwood & Co
The first clip from Lockwood & Co, the Netflix series starring Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes and Grantchester’s Morven Christie, has been released. The series, which is being written and directed by Joe Cornish (Attack the Block), is based on Jonathan Stroud’s novel of the same name. Stokes will...
digitalspy.com
Which judge got the order (closest to) right? (Week 5, 2022 – BBC 100)
Last week's poll (still open to votes if you missed it). As always I haven't shown the actual scores the judges gave, just their effective ranking of the dances. (Also no, I'm never going to include a 'none' option.) Another late one, sorry. Unusual week in which Craig used the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Your fave past male character
Michael for me, he was so complex and even though he was evil he shown guilt when Jean was going to commit suicide over his manipulation towards her. Max second. I always found Grant overrated. David Wicks and Frank Butcher are my favourite two. I don’t think I could choose...
digitalspy.com
Brief Appearances - Spoilers if you haven't watched Power of the Doctor Yet
So - given Davids' surprise return, (which is great casting by RTD to re-capture the average fan to the show ...) Does The Timeless child effectively with unlimited regenerations spell a future where we can have Actors playing the Doctor for short tenures become a common thing now?. Effectively you...
digitalspy.com
Time for a No Theme, Theme week.
I don't know about everyone else, but I would love to see some beautiful ballroom and sexy Latin dances done with no bells and whistles, just the ladies in their beautiful dresses and the gents in their black tie and tails,for the ballroom, and lots of glitter and sparkle for the Latin numbers, no props or hidden extras, just great dances and suitable music..
digitalspy.com
Lola's death storyline is all about giving Ben full control of his daughter
In 1998 Tiffany Mitchell was killed off with the sole purpose of allowing Grant to have Courtney. In 2006 Kathy was killed off (but later revived) with the sole purpose of allowing Phil to have Ben. Now they are doing the same thing with Lola all so that Ben will fully have Lexi. This is one of the reasons why I am not looking forward to this storyline because the true intentions of this storyline is for Ben to have full control of his daughter. This is nothing new as they have already done this with Phil and Grant to give them full control over their children. The methods of giving Grant, Phil, and now Ben full control over their children are the same: get the other parent (Tiffany, Kathy, and Lola) out of the way for good. To deprive little kids (Courtney, Ben, and now Lexi) of their mothers (Tiffany, Kathy, and now Lola) like that just so their volatile and unpleasant fathers (Grant, Phil, and now Ben) can have full and sole control over them is pretty disturbing and alarming, especially given the fact that Danielle Harold NEVER wanted to leave. I can see right through the writers storyline for Lola and I am seeing this storyline exactly for what it is: an excuse to give Ben full control over his daughter. Ben Mitchell's anger, volatility, and general unpleasantness rivals even that of his father, uncle, and grandfather. It was Lola who raised Lexi alone for the first 6 years of her life and although Lexi can be a bit of an annoying brat she is still overall a really well-adjusted kid and that is all because of Lola. Even when Ben has been present in Lexi's life, it has been shown that people like Jay, Billy, and even Callum have acted more like proper fathers to Lexi than Ben ever has. I fear what will happen if Ben (who has no hesitations in shouting at his daughter) raises Lexi alone. The only time when Ben ever bothers with Lexi (when he is not shouting at her or letting Lola do all the work) is after people (like Lola, Jay, Callum, or Kathy) scold him to be there for Lexi.
digitalspy.com
Will Karen be back next year?
I was never that keen on Karen when she was married to Kevin and was a screechy, OTT and manic lady in the Clauditorium. I started warming to her after they split and loved her partnership with Charles Venn. She seems like a really kind, encouraging and genuine person and works so hard with whoever ends up as her partner.
digitalspy.com
Corrie 24/10/22: Face To Face Talk
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and daisydee for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Stephen is worried as Jenny and Teddy arrange to meet up at the Bistro...
digitalspy.com
Blue Peter announces new presenter for CBBC show
Blue Peter has announced its newest presenter, joining the team next month. Joel Mawhinney will be the 41st presenter of the world's longest-running children's TV show, and will be co-hosting alongside Mwaksy Mudenda, Richie Driss and Henry the dog. He will be following in the footsteps of fellow Northern Irish...
digitalspy.com
Was a ~90 second cameo it? Question about PotD
Did they *really* bring the classic Doctors back for a blink and you'll miss them cameo, where their entire purpose was to stop 13 from regenerating "in that moment"? To buck her up, so to speak, until the end of the episode?. I mean. YAY. Paul M got two lines...
Comments / 0