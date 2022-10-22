Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo State Athletics
Volleyball Wins In Four Over Cross-Town Rival Medaille
BUFFALO, NY – The Bengals women's volleyball team earned the victory tonight as they defeated the Medaille Mavericks in four sets. The team will host a tri-match on Saturday before they begin their run in the SUNYAC playoffs. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State - 3, Medaille - 1...
Buffalo State Athletics
Pair of Late Goals Sink Men's Soccer in Season Finale
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's soccer team dropped its final contest on Tuesday evening at Coyer Field, a 2-1 decision to Hobart in non-conference action. RECORDS: Hobart (8-3-5), Buffalo State (4-8-5) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Manu Prieto (Cascais, Portugal/Salesianos de Estoril) scored the lone Buffalo State...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Soccer Preps For Season Finale With Hobart
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's soccer will wrap-up their season tonight as they host the Hobart Statesmen (7-3-5, 3-1-4 (Liberty League). Game time is set for 7:00 pm. Follow along with VIDEO or LIVE STATS. EYES ON THE BENGALS. The Bengals fell just short of reaching the...
‘Medicle:’ Rochester med student makes ‘Wordle’ spinoff game
The game has the user guess five-letter words used in medicine.
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Four teenagers dead in early morning accident in Buffalo
An early morning rollover accident near the Route 198 ramp in Buffalo on Monday caused brief a closure of the inbound Route 33, as well as multiple fatalities. Read more here:
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Kucko’s Camera: Down to the edge of the Genesee River
Prepare to take a walk with News 8's John Kucko down to the edge of the Genesee River to see some of the longest-lasting color
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Bankruptcy judge erred, diocese contends
Bankruptcy Judge Paul Warren erred in letting abuse survivors’ individually filed claims against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester’s parishes move ahead, the diocese argues in papers filed recently in the Western District of New York’s Rochester Division. The diocese’s appeal brief comes some three months after...
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
iheart.com
Blackface Incident Investigated at Webster Thomas Homecoming Game
The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
Comments / 0