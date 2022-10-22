ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Volleyball Wins In Four Over Cross-Town Rival Medaille

BUFFALO, NY – The Bengals women's volleyball team earned the victory tonight as they defeated the Medaille Mavericks in four sets. The team will host a tri-match on Saturday before they begin their run in the SUNYAC playoffs. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State - 3, Medaille - 1...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Pair of Late Goals Sink Men's Soccer in Season Finale

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's soccer team dropped its final contest on Tuesday evening at Coyer Field, a 2-1 decision to Hobart in non-conference action. RECORDS: Hobart (8-3-5), Buffalo State (4-8-5) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Manu Prieto (Cascais, Portugal/Salesianos de Estoril) scored the lone Buffalo State...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Soccer Preps For Season Finale With Hobart

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's soccer will wrap-up their season tonight as they host the Hobart Statesmen (7-3-5, 3-1-4 (Liberty League). Game time is set for 7:00 pm. Follow along with VIDEO or LIVE STATS. EYES ON THE BENGALS. The Bengals fell just short of reaching the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Bankruptcy judge erred, diocese contends

Bankruptcy Judge Paul Warren erred in letting abuse survivors’ individually filed claims against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester’s parishes move ahead, the diocese argues in papers filed recently in the Western District of New York’s Rochester Division. The diocese’s appeal brief comes some three months after...
ROCHESTER, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
iheart.com

Blackface Incident Investigated at Webster Thomas Homecoming Game

The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.
WEBSTER, NY

