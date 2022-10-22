We know a final girl when we see her in a horror movie — she’s young, chaste, and often coded with a moral superiority that differs from her cohort. But since the days of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Halloween, the final girl trope has manifested in all sorts of complicated and compelling characters that subvert the original definition, growing far beyond the rigid archetype. From films like Midsommar to The Witch, and even Get Out, contemporary characters who fit the final girl mold are alive and well, and they’re breaking horror genre stereotypes. Here, we chart where the final girl trope started, when it began to change, and how it’s employed now.

