virginiasports.com
Hoos Looking to Seize Opportunity
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia football team has yet to win back-to-back games this season, its first under head coach Tony Elliott. Another chance for the Cavaliers to do so comes Saturday at Scott Stadium. At 12:30 p.m., Virginia (3-4 overall, 1-3 ACC) hosts Coastal Division rival Miami...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Returns Home to Host Miami on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) commences a four-game homestand on Saturday (Oct. 29) when it hosts Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast ACC Regional Networks as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME...
virginiasports.com
UVA Ends Fall with Sixth-Place Finish at GCGC
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 7 Virginia men’s golf team tied for sixth place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday in Alpharetta, Ga. UVA shot 6-under 282 during the final round, its best 18-hole score for the three-day event, for a 54-hole total of 10-under 854.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Register 16.0 Blocks in Sweep Over Notre Dame
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In its first sweep over an ACC opponent since 2019, the Virginia volleyball team (10-11, 2-8 ACC) recorded 16.0 total blocks in its 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Notre Dame (9-11, 4-6 ACC) at Memorial Gymnasium Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23). The Cavaliers’ 16.0 blocks are good for No. 2 all-time in program history among three-set matches.
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
virginiasports.com
ITA Atlantic Regional Semifinals Moving to the Boar's Head
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing in the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 20-24 in Blacksburg, Va. As four Cavaliers have advanced to the semifinals, the final two rounds of the tournament will now be played on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The semifinals will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the championship match.
virginiasports.com
Montes Repeats as ITA Atlantic Regional Singles Finalist
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s tennis junior Iñaki Montes was the runner-up at the ITA Atlantic Regional Men’s Tennis Singles Championship, contested Wednesday through Monday, Oct. 19-24, in Charlottesville, Va. Top-seeded Montes was the singles finalist for the second-straight year. He topped his teammate, junior Jeffrey...
virginiasports.com
Julie Myers Named 2022 Diane Gepp-Aikens Memorial Award Recipient
NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. – The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) named Julie Myers, head coach at the University of Virginia, as its 2022 Diane Geppi-Aikens Memorial Award recipient. Myers will be honored during the 2022 IWLCA Hall of Fame and Honors Banquet Dinner on the evening of November 17.
