CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing in the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 20-24 in Blacksburg, Va. As four Cavaliers have advanced to the semifinals, the final two rounds of the tournament will now be played on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The semifinals will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the championship match.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO